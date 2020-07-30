A gas station traffic stop turned into aggravated battery on a cop, police say

The driver of a Nissan Altima used the car — and the door of a police car — to commit aggravated battery on an officer Wednesday afternoon, Pembroke Pines police say.

Pines police didn’t say why two detectives tried to make a traffic stop on the Nissan driven by 20-year-old Cedric Paige. But they said when a detective sergeant got out of the unmarked car in the parking lot of the Mobil gas station at 200 S. Flamingo Rd., Paige accelerated away.

On his way out of the parking lot, Pembroke Pines police say, Paige hit the open driver’s side door of the police car and pinned the sergeant between the door and the car. The sergeant got extricated with minor injuries.

The driver’s license photo of Cedric Paige

Paige’s car is described as a 2020 silver Nissan Altima with a Georgia license plate, No. CIE9304. Police say Paige is considered armed and dangerous.

Pines police can be reached at 954-431-2200 or tips@ppines.com. Broward Crime Stoppers number is 954-493-TIPS (8477).

