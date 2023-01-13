Gas station worker hid camera in women’s bathroom and took 150 videos, Missouri cops say

A gas station employee was arrested after a camera was found hidden in the women’s bathroom, according to Missouri authorities.

Police officers received a report of a possible hidden camera in the women’s bathroom of Casey’s General Store in Cabool on Jan. 3, the Cabool Police Department said in a Thursday, Jan. 12, news release.

Searching the bathroom, officers found a camera in a ceiling vent, the release said.

The camera contained about 150 videos of women and girls using the bathroom, KY3 reported, citing police. One video, however, showed a gas station employee using a phone app to adjust the camera angle, the Houston Herald reported.

The employee was identified as Patrick R. Pitcher, 32, of Hartville, officers said.

Pitcher was arrested on Jan. 12 and faces five felony charges: sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, invasion of privacy, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon, per the release.

Officers said Pitcher is being held at the Texas County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

An investigation is ongoing. Cabool police asked anyone with information or anyone who used the women’s bathroom on Jan. 3 to contact their department at (417) 962-3993.

Cabool is about 235 miles southeast of Kansas City.

