The gas station worker recognized him. Now the Raleigh robber is going to prison.

A man behind a string of armed robberies in the summer of 2021 received a prison sentence Tuesday after a guilty plea earlier this year.

Ira Burnett, 34, of Raleigh, will serve 19 years in prison on charges related to four armed robberies in nine days of a Family Dollar, two Walgreens stores and Sky Blue Tobacco, all in Raleigh.

Burnett previously served several years in prison for similar crimes, according to criminal records.

He showed a weapon at each robbery and was identified through evidence that included a Fox Racing hat that he wore during each heist, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice Eastern District of North Carolina.

The robberies occurred between June 27 and July 5 in 2021.

Burnett was located by the Raleigh Police Department on July 6 and was searched with a warrant by officers.

After his last robbery, a gas station manager believed she saw Burnett leaving the gas station and told police she recognized him from a previous “Be on the Look Out” announcement by police that included photos of him.

Police tracked him down through video and photo of him and his vehicle. Officers recovered a loaded .357 caliber revolver and clothing that resembled what he wore in the robberies.

Burnett pleaded guilty to the charges on Jan. 4 this year.

He had been previously convicted for several weapon and robbery related crimes in Wake and Franklin counties, N.C. Department of Correction records show.

He served roughly eight years in prison across three separate sentences.

He was last arrested in March of last year in Franklin County for failing to appear in court for an intoxicated and disruptive charge, according to the City-County Bureau of Identification.