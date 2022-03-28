Gas station workers win back pay after Tennessee boss skirts overtime rules, feds say

Brittainy Newman/AP
Cassandre Coyer
·1 min read

The employer at a Shell gas station in Tennessee persuaded his workers to sign altered time records to avoid paying them for overtime, federal authorities said.

The U.S. Department of Labor has now recovered $30,005 in back wages, according to a news release.

An investigation from the department’s Wage and Hour Division shows Thirsty Enterprise LLC, the Memphis company that owns the gas station, repeatedly cut workers’ pay short.

Some employees worked more than 80 hours a week, investigators said, but their paychecks showed fewer hours after their employer made them sign modified time records.

Employees were paid in cash for their extra hours at a regular rate — rather than the time-and-a-half required for hours exceeding 40 each week, according to the release.

One of the workers was paid less than the federal minimum wage which, in 2022, is at $11.25 per hour, according to the Department of Labor.

Investigators said the employee was paid a fixed salary for all hours worked, which ended up less than the required minimum wage for each hour worked.

“The employer’s actions violated minimum wage, overtime and recordkeeping provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act,” investigators said.

The Wage and Hour Division “recovered $30,005 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages for four workers,” according to the release.

The gas station operator also paid $2,324 as a civil money penalty.

9 female special ed teachers were paid thousands less than male teacher, WI suit says

Hotel managers on-call 24 hours a day were paid $600 a month in Georgia, feds say

Restaurant shortchanged its employees and violated child labor laws in SC, feds say

Chipotle store ignored young Washington workers’ sex harassment complaints, suit says

Recommended Stories

  • Former Durhamtown off-roading resort in Greene County reopens under new owner

    A huge off-roading facility in Greene County that closed in January due to undisclosed legal reasons has reopened under new ownership and a new name.

  • Ariana DeBose makes history as first Afro Latina, openly queer actor of color to win Oscar

    Actor Ariana DeBose has made history as the first Afro Latina and first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for acting.

  • 20 Flowers That Will Thrive in Your Shady Garden

    Every plant needs water and sun to survive, but not all of them need the same amount. When it comes to exposure to light, these perennials (a.k.a. plants that grow back every year after roots go dormant in the winter) believe less is more.

  • Motorcyclist killed in collision with 13-year-old driver in Tacoma, police say

    A motorcyclist died after he collided with a vehicle turning left in front of him on Portland Avenue near downtown Tacoma.

  • Pickens man, 31, dead after single gunshot wound to abdomen, woman says it was self-defense

    Pickens County, South Carolina man, Kennedy Drayton, 31, shot once in abdomen, pronounced dead. Deputies investigating woman's self defense claim.

  • Two Arab gunmen kill two police officers in Israel and are shot dead - Israeli officials

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Two Arab gunmen killed two police officers on a city street in Israel on Sunday and were then shot dead, as the U.S. secretary of state and three Arab foreign ministers visited the country for a summit. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its Telegram account. The two assailants in Hadera, a city about 50 km (30 miles) north of Tel Aviv, were Arab citizens of Israel and sympathisers of the group, Israeli security officials said.

  • Bountiful wind, sun boost German renewable power this year

    Germany recorded about 25% more electricity generated from renewable sources in the first three months of the year compared with the same period last year thanks to unusually windy and sunny weather, industry officials said Monday. Preliminary calculations by the energy lobby group BDEW and the Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research indicate that Germany generated about 74.5 billion kilowatt hours of renewable power in the first quarter. Renewable energy provided about 54% of Germany's energy needs in January and February, they said.

  • The Alarming Practice of Hymen Checks before Marriage

    Psychiatrist Dr. Ish Major and OB/GYN Dr. Thais Aliabadi discuss the practice of hymen checks before marriage. Dr. Aliabadi shares it’s a way to control women and there is no great relationship that involves this practice. Woman Undergoes Procedure for Her Short Toe!

  • UBER Wins 30-Month License to Continue Operations in London

    UBER's 30-month London license win comes at a time when the company is nearing pre-pandemic levels of growth in its ride-hailing operations.

  • The Deadline for Your First RMD is April 1

    Time is running out if you turned 72 in 2021 and haven't yet taken a required minimum distribution from your retirement account.

  • DC's Stargirl: Green Lantern's Son, Obsidian, Cast for Season 3

    Jennie’s long-lost twin brother, Todd, will be found — by someone — now that The CW’s DC’s Stargirl has cast the role of Green Lantern Alan Scott’s son aka Obsidian. Tim Gabriel, whose previous TV credits include guest spots on S.W.A.T. and a very recent episode of Better Things, will fill the role of Todd […]

  • Supreme Court to hear challenge to California law requiring more space for breeding pigs

    U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa has called the California law, which also requires more space for egg-laying hens, a 'war on breakfast.'

  • Cowboys tried to bring back Zuerlein for less before he signed with Jets

    The Cowboys reportedly made their kicker an offer to come back on a reduced contract, but the veteran signed instead to compete in New York. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • This Single Expense Could Cost You $662,156 in Retirement

    Many people like to assume that their living costs will shrink once they enter retirement. A lot of seniors manage to pay off their homes by the time retirement rolls around, or are able to downsize to a less expensive living space. The average healthy 65-year-old male-female couple retiring in 2021 can expect to be spend a whopping $662,156 on healthcare in retirement, reports HealthView.

  • Russia's Polymetal is studying possibility of Kazakh mines demerger

    London-listed Polymetal, which has a free float of 75.2%, is not subject to any Western sanctions imposed on Russia for what Moscow calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine. Polymetal did not provide any further detail in its comment. The Financial Times earlier reported that Polymetal was considering whether to split its Russian and Kazakh businesses, each with their own listing, to insulate its international business from the effects of the sanctions on Russia.

  • WWE Hall of Famer Triple H Officially Announces His Retirement

    After 25 years of wrestling for the WWE, professional wrestling icon Triple H has officially...

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Ukrainian forces have retaken city of Irpin, mayor saysZelensky says Ukraine won't compromise on territorial integrity in peace talksNo clear pathway to peace in UkraineKremlin censors Zelensky's interview with Russian journalistsZelensky opens the door for Ukraine neutrality in Russia peace dealStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBiden’s worldwide walkbackMacron warns against escalation after Biden calls Putin "a butcher

  • Biden's wealth tax plan stretches the definition of "income"

    Joe Biden isn't a dictionary publisher. But, if he gets his way, the folks in Oxford may need to update their definition of "income."Driving the news: The White House on Monday will unveil its annual budget proposal, including a minimum tax on unrealized gains for the wealthiest Americans. For the most part, this would mean taxing vested but unexercised stock.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Be smart: White House budgets are directional wish lists, not m

  • Matt LaFleur: Packers ‘absolutely have to add pieces’ to WR room

    Packers coach Matt LaFleur knows there's both need at the wide receiver position and opportunity (and time) to find replacements.

  • Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...