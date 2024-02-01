Gas supplies strained in Southcentral Alaska as cold deepens

Feb. 1—The consequences of the deep cold spreading over Southcentral Alaska began showing by Thursday morning as utilities grappled with heavy demand, power outages and burst sewer pipes.

With much of the state descending into deep cold, Southcentral is experiencing some of its lowest temperatures of the season. Temperatures dropped below minus 20 in Anchorage and below minus 30 in parts of Mat-Su by Thursday morning.

Enstar Natural Gas officials said during a briefing Thursday morning that demand during this cold snap is putting the Cook Inlet gas supply under extreme strain.

Enstar could hit a peak load record for demand on Thursday night, president John Sims said during the briefing at Anchorage City Hall. Officials urged residents to conserve natural gas as a precautionary measure during the cold period but said there are no specific conservation measures in place.

As temperatures plunged overnight into Thursday, a brief but widespread power outage unrelated to the natural gas system left about 20,000 households from Anchorage to the Susitna Valley without electricity just after midnight, officials said.

Matanuska Electric Association's Eklutna Generation Station suffered a "major outage" around 12:30 a.m., leaving crews scrambling to restore power using backup generators, officials said. The plant's outage knocked out power to more than 9,200 MEA members, many near Wasilla and in Eagle River and some as far north as Caswell and Petersville.

Another 12,400 Chugach Electric Association customers lost power due to the Matanuska Electric outage. "A load shedding event is occurring along the Railbelt," Chugach Electric said in a Facebook post. Utilities take that step to protect the overall system and avoid power blackouts.

Both utilities said power was restored by 1 a.m.

In an update Thursday morning, MEA officials said the outage began around 12:15 a.m. when a gas leak shut down one engine, triggering safety mechanisms that resulted in multiple engine shutdowns. Officials said the leak was caused by a misaligned pipe, not the cold.

Crews were working Thursday to "ensure there are no additional mechanical issues," the update said. The outage was not related to any problems with gas supply, it said.

Officials in Wasilla, meanwhile, said sewer crews had responded to 20 incidents involving frozen systems as of Wednesday afternoon. City officials recommended residents protect water pipes from freezing.

Alaska State Troopers say cold exposure may have caused the death of a Sutton man following a fire at his home late Tuesday.

[Over 1,000 Anchorage building owners warned of snow collapse risk and danger to workers]

The plunging temperatures followed a winter storm on Sunday and Monday that dropped another 17 inches on Anchorage in the middle of an already snowy winter. The city's snowfall topped 8 feet as of Monday, the earliest point in the winter on record that the city's accumulation has reached 100 inches and already one of its 10 snowiest winters. Two back-to-back roof collapses occurred in commercial buildings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Enstar on Wednesday issued recommendations for energy conservation steps to "reduce stress on our system" that included turning down the thermostat, setting water heaters at lower temperatures, washing only full loads of laundry and keeping flues closed on fireplaces.

The region is still stable in terms of energy usage, according to an Enstar customer action plan, but "that could change if something unexpected happens," the gas company said this week.

Anchorage hit a record low on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. A reading of minus 18 recorded just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the agency's Sand Lake offices broke a 35-year-old daily low temperature record from 1989 of minus 17.

Meteorologists warned of little change in the deep cold Thursday with an arctic airmass solidly in place over the region. Many inland areas have dropped to minus 30 or colder except for some areas around Cook Inlet, where low clouds and fog kept temperatures a bit warmer, the agency said.

Weather service officials say they had readings of minus 33 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, minus 26 at Eagle River and in the Campbell Creek drainage, minus 28 in Moose Pass on the Kenai Peninsula and minus 36 in Willow on Thursday morning. Temperatures on the Hillside were recorded at minus 20, and minus 17 was recorded at Merrill Field.

The forecast doesn't call for temperatures to rise much above zero until Saturday.

Reporter Tess Williams contributed.