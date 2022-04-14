Gas thieves steal $2000 worth of diesel from Eustis gas station

Eustis police are trying to identify several men accused of tampering with gas pumps at a local gas station.

According to police, the manager of the Circle-K on State Road 44 near Orange Avenue in Eustis said he saw four different trucks pull up to the same pump and stay for a long time.

Police said when the manager attempted to confront the driver of a green Ford F-250, the driver drove away.

Investigators said the manager was able to get a photo of the license plate.

When the manager went to look at the pumps, he noticed the “tamper tape” on one of the pumps had been removed and a device had been placed inside.

Police said the thieves stole about 400 gallons of diesel worth almost $2000.

During the thefts, two men believed to be connected to the thefts were caught on video entering the store.

Eustis police ask anyone who may be able to identify the suspects or have information on the thefts to contact them at 352-483-5400.

