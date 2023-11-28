Gas under $4 in California? You might find it in Sacramento as fuel prices keep falling

You’re not dreaming: Filling your tank in the Sacramento region has become increasingly less expensive.

As of Monday, the capital region’s average gasoline price was $4.70 per gallon, about 42 cents less than a month ago and near where prices sat one year ago, according to the American Automobile Association. Your total at the pump may get even cheaper by the end of the year.

Gas prices typically rise in the spring, reaching a peak in the summer when the demand is high and gasoline formulations are more expensive, the U.S. Energy Information Administration wrote on its website.

In the winter months, motorists generally get some sort of relief. In California, that’s due in part to cheaper blends.

Across the Sacramento region — Sacramento, Yolo, Placer and El Dorado counties — fuel prices sit well under $5 per gallon on average, according to an interactive county map from AAA, which is updated daily.

Sacramento County - $4.65 per gallon Yolo County - $4.70 per gallon El Dorado County - $4.83 per gallon Placer County - $4.82 per gallon

As of Monday, Yuba County ($4.43 per gallon) is home to the cheapest gas in the state while Mono County ($6.15 per gallon) harbors the most expensive.

Statewide, the average gasoline price was $4.88 per gallon, about 42 cents more than a month ago and roughly 15 cents from where prices were one year ago, according to AAA.

Across the U.S., the average price for fuel is $3.24 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, which tracks local gas prices, at least three stations in Sacramento County were offering a gallon of regular gas below $4 on Tuesday morning. Those include Costco on Stockton Boulevard, H&S on Elder Creek Road and Mobil on Madison Avenue in Fair Oaks.

Prices are as reported on GasBuddy at 10 a.m.:

7981 E Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento - Costco - members only - $3.99

8908 Elder Creek Road, Sacramento - H&S - $3.99 cash

8901 Madison Avenue, Fair Oaks - Mobil - $3.99

