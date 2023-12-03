Gas used to force Central KY woman out of home after hours-long standoff with deputies

A Richmond woman is in jail on Sunday after authorities used gas to force her out of a Berea residence following an hours-long negotiation.

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday deputies responded to Fentress Lane in for a domestic complaint call. Once there they found 46-year-old Misti Robertson, who had barricaded herself inside the home with handguns, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial investigation indicated that Robertson went to a family member’s home uninvited and assaulted a victim after an attempt was made to disarm her.

The initial investigation indicates Robertson was armed with handguns, authorities said.

“After many hours of unsuccessful attempts to negotiate the Kentucky State Police Special Response Team introduced CS gas into the residence,” the office said in a Facebook post.

Robertson exited the home and was captured. She was taken to the Berea hospital were she was treated, released and taken to the Madison County Detention Center. Robertson is charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, two counts of unlawful imprisonment and third-degree terroristic threatening.

The investigation remains active.

Kentucky State Police Post 7 Richmond, Kentucky State Police Special Response Team and Madison County EMS assisted at the scene.