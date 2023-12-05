Gas in W.Va. has risen in past week

Dec. 4—Average prices in West Virginia for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline have risen 5.9 cents in the last week, averaging $3.20 on Monday, according to a press release from GasBuddy, citing its survey of 1,154 stations in West Virginia.

Despite the surge in the past week, prices in West Virginia are 5.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 15.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

AAA shows the same trend in its database, with gas prices on Monday averaging $3.212, up from $3.171 from last Monday but down from $3.296 one month ago and from $3.407 one year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas in West Virginia was priced at $2.65 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.59 per gallon, a difference of nearly $1.

The national average price of gasoline, contrary to the West Virginia pricing, has fallen 0.4 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 18.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

The per gallon price in Beckley on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.277, just about the same as the $2.779 average recorded one week ago. The price one month ago was $3.377 and stood at $3.444 one year ago.

The average price in Charleston was $3.220 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, down from $2.235 from one week ago, from $3.394 from one month ago and from $3.276 one year ago, according to GasBuddy surveys. — The Register-Herald