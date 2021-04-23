‘Gaslighting 101’: Ted Cruz ridiculed over claim GOP has never tried to pack the Supreme Court

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shweta Sharma
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Senators Graham and Cruz speak out against expanding Supreme Court during a news conference &lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

Senators Graham and Cruz speak out against expanding Supreme Court during a news conference

(Getty Images)

Ted Cruz has been accused of “gaslighting” for saying Republicans never tried to “rig the game” by altering the size of the Supreme Court, a response to Democrats introducing legislation to expand the court to 13 judges.

The Republican senator for Texas was accused of contradicting his stance from 2016, when late Justice Antonin Scalia died unexpectedly and Mr Cruz endorsed an unprecedented partisan blockade in the Supreme Court to insist that the high court have eight members for 11 months.

The criticism came after Mr Cruz, along with fellow Repulicans Lindsey Graham and Marsha Blackburn, held a press conference in front of the Supreme Court on Thursday and accused Democrats of a “power grab” by introducing the legislation.

"You didn’t see Republicans, when we had control of the Senate, try to rig the game. You didn’t see us try to pack the court," he said.

The legislation in question was proposed by Democratic senator Ed Markey and others to increase the amount of Supreme Court judges to 13, citing that it is a necessary step to return balance to the court.

Democrats said the current court makeup is unsustainable as three of the justices were placed under former presient Donald Trump’s administration.

Mr Cruz accused Democrats of being “fundamentally corrupt” by trying to change the rules to “stay in power.”

“They’re behaving like corrupt politicians. And, by the way, just a few years ago, Republicans were in the same position — 2017, all of us were here, we had a Republican president, a Republican Senate, a Republican House. We didn’t do this. We could have,” he added.

The press conference was mocked on social media as several reminded Mr Cruz of previous attempts by Republicans to change the structure of courts.

“Gaslighting 101 on display here. Republicans practically sprained their ankles rushing to steal Ginsburg’s seat before the election,” said Representative for New Jersey’s 9th congressional district Bill Pascrell Jr.

He made reference to when late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away in 2020 and Donald Trump rushed to fill her seat just weeks before the presidential election despite opposition from Joe Biden.

KFile’s Andrew Kaczynski also fact-checked Mr Cruz’s comments and said the Texas senator did “exact reverse in 2016,” sharing the pictures of his previous statements.

“Ted Cruz not everyone in this country is as stupid as you think your followers are. We’ve watched you pack the courts, destroy our country and incite an insurrection to help keep your party in power. You don’t belong in congress you belong in jail,” said another Twitter user.

The Supreme court currently constitutes of a 6-3 majority of conservative judges.

Read More

Democrats move 2 bills showing strength and limits of power

EXPLAINER: How come nations' climate targets don't compare?

Jobs are make-or-break argument for Biden in climate plan

Recommended Stories

  • Chernobyl radiation damage 'not passed to children'

    A study found no mutations associated with a parent's exposure in the 1986 nuclear accident.

  • Greta Thunberg dubs herself a ‘bunny-hugger’ after Boris Johnson’s climate remarks

    Activist changes Twitter bio after UK prime minister tells Biden climate summit there’s ‘nothing wrong with bunny-hugging’ Greta Thunberg in Brussels last year. The activist urged leaders to act fast in testimony to Congress on Thursday. Photograph: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images Greta Thunberg appeared to poke fun at Boris Johnson after he derisively used the phrase “bunny hugging” to describe climate activism – by changing her Twitter bio to read simply: “Bunny hugger.” The UK prime minister was taking part in Joe Biden’s virtual climate summit, which has brought together dozens of world leaders for a two-day event. Thunberg, who testified on Thursday at a US congressional hearing on the need to end federal subsidies for fossil fuels, implored leaders to act fast. “How long do you think you can continue to ignore the climate crisis … without being held accountable?” she asked. Johnson, who addressed the summit on Thursday, was essentially on the same page as Thunberg, but phrased his call to action in a puzzling way. “It’s vital for all of us to show that this is not all about some expensive politically correct green act of ‘bunny-hugging’ or however you want to put it,” he said. “Nothing wrong with bunny-hugging but you know what I’m driving at.” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson just used the phrase "politically correct green act of bunny-hugging" at Biden’s virtual climate summit. pic.twitter.com/9IlEQKI65Y— The Recount (@therecount) April 22, 2021 It was not entirely clear what he was driving at, and Thunberg – who rarely misses a chance to mock the world leaders who she has spent her childhood pushing to take bolder, more urgent steps against climate change – seized the moment. Johnson has repeatedly called for reduced emissions, but his words and actions have not always lined up. The prime minister scored zero out of 100 in the Guardian’s 2019 climate scorecards, due in part to his opposition to wind subsidies, emissions-based taxes on vehicles and investment in carbon capture and storage. Thunberg repeatedly turned the tables on Donald Trump, who has mocked and belittled her with fervor. In 2019, after Trump accused her of having anger management issues, she quoted him in her Twitter bio: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

  • Sotomayor gives blistering dissent to Trump SCOTUS appointees who find juvenile not worthy of parole

    Justice calls ruling ‘an abrupt break from precedent’

  • NASA's Perseverance rover just turned CO2 into oxygen. The technology could help astronauts breathe on Mars.

    NASA wants to send astronauts to Mars, where the atmosphere is 96% carbon dioxide. An experiment just turned some of that CO2 into oxygen.

  • Tucker Carlson appears to endorse Harvey Milk's murderer in college yearbook

    Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson, in his 1991 Trinity College yearbook, identified himself as a member of the Christian Fellowship, the Jesse Helms Foundation, and something called the "Dan White Society," The Wrap confirmed Wednesday night. "Dan White" isn't a terribly uncommon name, but probably the most famous Dan White is the man who murdered San Francisco Mayor George Macone and city Supervisor Harvey Milk — California's first openly gay elected official — in 1978. .@TuckerCarlson's yearbook says he was part of a club named for #HarveyMilk's killer, as well as referenced the Jesse Helms Foundation, named for the anti-gay senator.#FoxNews https://t.co/ZiiFVC33UC — TheWrap (@TheWrap) April 21, 2021 Trinity College said it has no records of a "Dan White Society" and there's no other mention in the 1991 yearbook, The Wrap reports, but the college did confirm that Carlson's yearbook entry is real. The Christian Fellowship and Jesse Helms Foundation are also real, the latter calling itself a "nonprofit, non-political foundation" that's "focused on the principles of our founding fathers, traditional American values, and the causes which United States Senator Jesse Helms championed throughout his 30-year career." Helms is best known for opposing civil rights, abortion, homosexuality, and AIDS funding. Carlson appeared to get try to get ahead of the story on Tuesday night's show, warning of yearbook revelations "from the world of Big Tech" — evidently because The Washington Post is owned by Amazon's Jeff Bezos. He also suggested his old yearbook might be politically damaging. "This is a news show," Carlson opined, "it's not a political campaign. No one here is running for anything or plans to." (Sorry, Tucker 2024 hopefuls.) Certainly sounds like Tucker is trying to get ahead of an embarrassing story here. pic.twitter.com/l8LyLkMQRI — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 21, 2021 "It's not yet clear what exactly the Dan White Society was," The Wrap says, but clearly "Carlson believes inappropriate old yearbook content is fair game for criticism: In 2020, he called Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam 'Governor Klan Robes Blackface,' referring to a previously uncovered set of yearbook photos showing the then-student in a Ku Klux Klan costume and blackface." More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyJoe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed thereLate night hosts recap the promise and Zoom flubs of Biden's Earth Day climate summit, mock the Oscars

  • 'Normalization of hate:' White nationalist language of America First Caucus sets off new alarms on racism

    Experts say the language in platform of the would-be America First Caucus recalls past and current overtures to white nationalism.

  • Russia Is Murdering the Kremlin's Biggest Critic in Plain Sight. Who Will Save Alexei Navalny?

    Protesters hold phones with flashlights turned on during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow on April 21. “If you saw me now—maybe you would have a good laugh,” Alexei Navalny wrote on Facebook April 20. Navalny has been starving himself for three weeks.

  • Delta plans to buy 25 Airbus planes amid expected travel rebound

    Delta Air Lines announced Thursday it was exercising options to buy 25 Airbus A321neo aircraft and accelerating deliveries of three other planes as it banks on a rebound in travel demand as Covid-19 ebbs.

  • Panasonic to buy AI logistics firm Blue Yonder for $7.1 bn

    Panasonic will buy American AI supply chain software firm Blue Yonder for $7.1 billion, the Japanese company said Friday.

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • Dems' ambitions narrow as political reality sets in

    After a Trump era that emboldened its left flank, the party’s legislative agenda is gliding down from loftiness to pragmatism.

  • Sinkholes fill Turkey's breadbasket in drought

    Sinkholes wide enough to swallow a bus dot the drought-stricken breadbasket of the Turkish plains, worrying farmers as they spread and creep closer to residential homes.

  • Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Hanford

    A man is in custody after a crash that led to a standoff with Hanford police officers on Wednesday.

  • The ex-convict's tale: Germany's role in Wirecard scandal under microscope

    In February 2019, after a steep drop in Wirecard's share price, German authorities launched criminal probes into short-sellers and journalists who had accused the company of fraud, and banned investors from betting against the company. Documents seen by Reuters show for the first time that the only independent information - beyond Wirecard's representations - received by Munich prosecutors who launched the criminal probes was a third-hand account of events from a convicted money launderer, Daniel James Harris. The rationale that led to the decisions of prosecutors and regulators to launch the criminal probes and short-selling ban, and whether they were overzealous in supporting Wirecard, are central issues being investigated by a parliamentary inquiry into the company's collapse in Germany's biggest post-war fraud scandal.

  • UK parliament declares genocide in China's Xinjiang; Beijing condemns move

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's parliament called on Wednesday for the government to take action to end what lawmakers described as genocide in China's Xinjiang region, stepping up pressure on ministers to go further in their criticism of Beijing. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government again steered clear of declaring genocide over what it says are "industrial-scale" human rights abuses against the mainly Muslim Uighur community in Xinjiang. So far the government has imposed sanctions on some Chinese officials and introduced rules to try to prevent goods linked to the region entering the supply chain, but a majority of lawmakers want ministers to go further.

  • Eric Lander: Approval of Biden’s top scientist paused over meetings with Jeffrey Epstein

    The White House says its nominee met with the convicted paedophile and ‘correctly decided to have nothing to do with Epstein’

  • ‘Racist lunatic’: Twitter lights up over Tucker Carlson’s diabolical laugh

    Clip of Fox News host’s maniacal cackle goes viral and garners millions of views with social media users calling it ‘scary,’ ‘unhinged,’ and ‘unsettling’

  • Eating This One Thing Can Cut Your Cancer Risk in Half, New Study Says

    The food we put into our bodies has the ability to affect our health over time, but it's not just about cutting harmful foods out of your diet. While it's true that overdoing it on sweets and fast food can have negative effects, there are also foods you should be eating to keep yourself healthy. In fact, one new study has found that eating a certain food can cut your cancer risk in half. Read on to find out what you should be adding to your diet, and for more ways to monitor your risk, If You Notice This on Your Skin, You Could Be at Risk for 13 Cancers. Eating mushrooms can lower your cancer risk by nearly half. Researchers from Penn State sought to determine the relationship between mushroom consumption and cancer risk, publishing their findings March 16 in the Advances in Nutrition journal. The researchers analyzed more than 19,500 cancer patients by reviewing 17 cancer studies published between 1966 and 2020. According to the new study, people who ate 18 grams of mushrooms every day had a 45 percent lower risk of developing cancer than those who did not eat mushrooms."Overall, these findings provide important evidence for the protective effects of mushrooms against cancer," study co-author John Richie, PhD, a Penn State Cancer Institute researcher and professor of public health sciences and pharmacology, said in a statement. And for things to avoid ingesting, If You Drink This Every Day, Your Heart Could Be in Danger, Study Finds. The study found the greatest reduced risk was for breast cancer. When looking at specific cancers, the researchers found that the association between breast cancer and mushroom consumption was the strongest. In fact, people who ate mushrooms daily had a significantly lower risk of developing breast cancer. Study co-author Djibril M. Ba, MPH, a graduate student in epidemiology at Penn State College of Medicine, explained in a statement that this may be because most of the studies they reviewed did not include other specific types of cancer. "Future studies are needed to better pinpoint the mechanisms involved and specific cancers that may be impacted," Richie explained. And for more useful information delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Mushrooms contain important vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants. Mushrooms are full of important vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants, but the researchers say one antioxidant in particular may explain the cancer risk reduction properties of mushrooms: ergothioneine. "Mushrooms are the highest dietary source of ergothioneine, which is a unique and potent antioxidant and cellular protector," Ba explained. "Replenishing antioxidants in the body may help protect against oxidative stress and lower the risk of cancer." And while shiitake, oyster, maitake, and king oyster mushrooms have higher amounts of ergothioneine than white bottom, cremini, and portobello mushrooms, the researchers say that adding any variety of mushrooms into your daily diet will lower your risk of cancer. And for more things to pay attention to when you're eating, If This Happens When You Eat or Drink, You Need Your Thyroid Checked. Even eating mushrooms weekly may help lower some cancer risks. If you're not willing to reach for 18 grams of mushrooms every day, you might at least consider eating this vegetable once a week. Another study published in 2019 in the International Journal of Cancer found that weekly mushroom consumption can help lower the risk of one specific type of cancer. For this study, researchers examined more than 36,000 men over the span of a decade and found that participants who ate mushrooms at least once or twice a week had an 8 percent lower risk of developing prostate cancer than those who ate mushrooms less than once a week. Even better, those who ate mushrooms three or more times a week had a 17 percent lower risk than those who ate mushrooms less than once a week."Considering the average American consumes less than 5 grams of mushrooms per day … one would expect that even a small increase in mushroom consumption to offer potential health benefits," study lead author Shu Zhang, an assistant professor of epidemiology in the Department of Health Informatics and Public Health at Tohoku University School of Public Health, said in a statement. And for more guidance on healthy eating, Never Eat Leftovers That've Been in the Fridge This Long, Experts Warn.

  • Earth Day 2021: Five ways to help save the planet

    Looking for tips on how to fight the climate crisis from home? The Independent offers some ideas

  • Video Shows New Jersey Police Seizing Bikes, Cuffing Black Teen for Not Having License

    A video shows New Jersey police officers telling a group of teens that they need licenses to ride their bikes before placing one of them in handcuffs.