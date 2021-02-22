GasLog: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ GasLog LP (GLOG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $28.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 24 cents per share.

The operator of carriers for natural gas shipping posted revenue of $192.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $44.9 million, or 63 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $674.1 million.

The company's shares closed at $4.95. A year ago, they were trading at $6.35.

