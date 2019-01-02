GasLog Partners (GLOP) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.7% Higher

GasLog Partners LP GLOP was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 14% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



GasLog Partners currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Investors interested in the Transportation - Shipping industry may consider Frontline Ltd. FRO, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



