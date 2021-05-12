Biden team moves swiftly to tackle pipeline political peril

  • President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium at the White House, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Secretary of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg listens during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan look on. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • A customer drives from a Chevron station after it ran out of gasoline, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Miami. State and federal officials are scrambling to find alternate routes to deliver gasoline in the Southeast U.S. after a hack of the nation's largest fuel pipeline led to panic-buying that contributed to more than 1,000 gas stations running out of fuel. The pipeline runs from the Gulf Coast to the New York metropolitan region. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
  • A hand written sign is posted on a gas pump, showing that the service station is out of all grades of fuel Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Several gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers, as the shutdown of a major pipeline by hackers entered its fifth day. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • Secretary of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
1 / 5

Biden

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium at the White House, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH BOAK
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Biden administration swung aggressively into action after a primary gasoline pipeline fell prey to a cyberattack — understanding that the situation posed a possible series of political and economic risks.

The pipeline shutdown was an all-hands-on-deck situation for a young presidency that has also had to deal with a pandemic, a recession, an influx of unaccompanied children at the southern border, a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and high-stakes showdowns globally that carry the specter of war.

The administration devoted the first half of the week to showcasing all the steps it was taking to get gas back to service stations in affected areas. It scrambled into action after ransom-seeking hackers on Friday shut down the pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the East Coast’s gas. The shutdown caused a supply crunch and spiking prices — all of which the administration was preparing to address.

Then, hours before the Colonial Pipeline was restarted, President Joe Biden signaled Wednesday that there were reasons for optimism.

“We have been in very, very close contact with Colonial Pipeline,” Biden said. “I think you’re going to hear some good news in the next 24 hours and I think we’ll be getting that under control.”

The president followed up later Wednesday with an executive order to improve cybersecurity. Biden's team also seized on the shutdown as an argument for approving the president's $2.3 trillion infrastructure package.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the cyberattack was a reminder that infrastructure is a national security issue and investments for greater resilience are needed.

“This is not an extra, this is not a luxury, this is not an option,” he told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “This has to be core to how we secure critical infrastructure.”

The administration took a variety of steps to address the gasoline situation.

The Transportation Department was surveying how many vessels could carry fossil fuels to the Gulf of Mexico and Eastern Seaboard to provide gasoline. Waivers were issued to expand the hours that fuel can be transported by roadways. The Environmental Protection Agency issued waivers on gas blends and other regulations to ease any supply challenges.

The technology firm Gasbuddy.com found that 28% of stations were out of fuel in North Carolina. In Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia, more than 16% of stations were without gas.

The sudden supply crunch after Friday's hack showed the challenges that can pop up for a White House that must constantly respond to world events. Republican lawmakers were quick to criticize the administration for previously canceling plans to construct the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada. Biden had canceled its permit over risks of spills and worries that climate change would worsen by burning the oil sands crude that would have flowed through the pipeline.

“The Colonial Pipeline crisis shows that we need more American energy to fuel our economy, not less,” House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday on Twitter, adding that Biden had "left our energy supply more vulnerable to attacks” by blocking the Keystone XL pipeline.

The cyberattack was but one of many challenges confronting the president.

Within just a few days, the Biden administration has also been dealt a disappointing monthly jobs report, a potentially worrisome increase in inflation and lethal violence in Israel. It is still trying to vaccinate the country against the coronavirus, send out hundreds of billions of dollars in economic aid and pass its own sweeping jobs and education agenda.

“You have to be prepared to juggle multiple challenges, multiple crises at one time, and that’s exactly what we’re doing at this moment,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

Higher energy prices often have political fallout, complicating reelection campaigns for incumbents outside oil-producing regions. The 1979 fuel shortage famously crushed Jimmy Carter's presidential reelection efforts and helped usher in the Reagan era.

Research published last year by the World Bank looked at 207 elections across 50 democracies and found an oil price spike a year before the election “systematically lower the odds of incumbents being reelected.” The findings applied to both conservatives and liberals, showing a degree of pragmatism by voters.

The best way for Biden to respond was probably to show that he understands how rising gas prices can hurt family budgets and to move quickly to help fix the pipeline problem.

“It’s important for the president to show empathy and recognize the position that the average American is in vis-à-vis gas prices," said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University in Houston. "Gas prices are something that don’t affect the elite — and our politicians are all among the elite.”

Recommended Stories

  • Family claims migrant children held on buses in Texas for days

    The family says their son, along with other migrant children, were left on buses in a parking lot in Dallas, Texas, for days. NBC News' Dasha Burns reports.

  • Biden warns gas companies not to price-gouge drivers as Colonial Pipeline comes back on stream

    ‘Do not try to take advantage of consumers during this time,’ Mr Biden says to gas companies

  • Pipeline hack fuels gas crunch; US suspects Russian origins

    Motorists found gas pumps shrouded in plastic bags at tapped-out service stations across more than a dozen U.S. states Thursday while the operator of the nation's largest gasoline pipeline reported making “substantial progress” in resolving the computer hack-induced shutdown responsible for the empty tanks. About 70% of North Carolina's gas stations were still without fuel amid panic-buying and about half the stations in Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia were tapped out, GasBuddy.com reported. President Joe Biden said Thursday that U.S. officials do not believe the Russian government was involved in the hack of the Colonial Pipeline, which stretches from Texas to New Jersey.

  • CDC panel OK's Pfizer for 12- to 15-year-olds after safety review. Shots could go in arms tomorrow.

    Pfizer's vaccine could be put into the arms of middle and high schoolers across the country as early as Thursday.

  • Biden urges kids 12 and above to get vaccinated

    President Joe Biden is urging parents to get their kids age 12 and older vaccinated amid news that federal health advisers have now endorsed the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in that expanded age group. (May 12)

  • Biden says pipeline is fully operational, but urges patience for supply chains to return to normal

    Biden cautioned drivers not to panic buy gas and warned gas stations not to price gouge.

  • Ohio urges judges to keep Census Bureau on data deadline

    Ohio's solicitor general on Wednesday urged a panel of appellate judges to hold the U.S. Census Bureau's feet to the fire by issuing an order that would require the statistical agency to release data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts by mid-August. “The Census Bureau obviously understands the importance of getting this to the states, and it's working to do that," Stern said.

  • How the Biden administration aims to prevent future cyberattacks

    Biden issued an executive order after a cyberattack crippled a critical fuel pipeline, causing gas shortages in several states.

  • Summer holidays are back, says TUI

    We may all be going on a summer holiday after all. German holiday giant TUI expects a strong 2021 summer season in Europe, saying Wednesday it will operate at 75% of pre-crisis capacity.The global travel slump has hammered the world's biggest holiday group. It reported a $1.6 billion loss for the six months to the end of March. But things are looking up. TUI said that the worst was behind it, and new bookings have doubled since April, with customers from Germany and Belgium driving demand for holidays after winter lockdowns.The group expects UK bookings to catch up as more destinations are opened in the next few weeks.Chief Executive Fritz Joussen said that extending the summer season into October and November was a possibility given the demand.Britain, which is one of TUI's biggest markets, said last week that people could travel again from May 17, but with only a limited list of destinations not requiring quarantine on return.Some of TUI's most popular destinations, such as Spain and Greece, were kept off Britain's "green list" of low-risk destinations, but the company said it expects that to change when the list is reviewed at the end of the month.

  • Rising commodities costs hit Americans at home and on road

    Rising prices for a variety of commodities are contributing to a jump in prices at the consumer level, with Americans paying more for meat, gasoline, items they keep in their homes and even the homes themselves. Prices for corn, grain and soybeans are at their highest since 2012; the price of lumber is at an all-time high. Companies are also paying more for shipping as fuel costs rise and ports experience longer delays because of congestion.

  • Inovio's Pan-COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Can Provide Immune Responses Against Variants, Animal Study Shows

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) has announced results from a preclinical study of its next-generation Pan-COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4802, that demonstrates its potential to induce cross-reactive immune responses against current and emerging viral variants. Data showed the vaccine candidate induced potent neutralizing antibodies and T cell responses against the original Wuhan strain as well as against B.1.1.7 (U.K. variant), B.1.351 (South African variant), and P.1. (Brazilian variant) in preclinical models. INO-4802 has potential as either a first-line vaccine or a boost for individuals previously immunized with various Wuhan-matched vaccines. The company plans to conduct Phase 1/2 trials this year with INO-4802. Earlier this week, the company announced positive data from the Phase 2 segment of its Phase 2/3 INNOVATE trial in the U.S., evaluating INO-4800, its DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. INO-4800 will enter a global Phase 3 trial this summer. Price Action: INO shares are trading 0.15% higher at $6.5 on the last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaInovio's DNA COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Triggers Immune Response In Pivotal Study© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Nancy Pelosi is keeping a mask mandate on the House floor despite CDC guidance and pushback from Republicans

    Her decision also runs counter to President Joe Biden, who made masks optional for vaccinated people on the White House campus after the CDC update.

  • How India's vaccine drive went horribly wrong

    A botched-up plan for procuring jabs has dried up stocks and sent prices soaring on the private market.

  • Markets slump as Singapore brings in strictest COVID-19 curbs since lockdown

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore announced on Friday the strictest curbs on social gatherings and public activities since easing a COVID-19 lockdown last year, amid a rise in locally acquired infections and with new coronavirus clusters forming in recent weeks. The new measures announced by the health ministry, which will be force from Sunday to mid June, include limiting social gatherings to two people and ceasing dining in at restaurants. "This is clearly a setback in our fight against COVID-19, " said Lawrence Wong, the minister for education who co-chairs Singapore's coronavirus taskforce.

  • 11 of the most expensive and exclusive golf clubs on the planet - including the one where Bill Gates is hiding during his divorce

    The top golf courses in the world are secretive about what it costs to become a member. If you have to ask, you'll never know.

  • AOC calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'belligerent person that's not in control of themselves' after the GOP lawmaker chased her down a hallway in the Capitol

    "I used to work as a bartender. These are the kinds of people that I threw out of bars all the time," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told reporters.

  • Scottish police free men held by UK immigration force

    Scottish police ordered the release on Thursday of two Indian men who had been detained by British immigration officials, after hundreds of protesters in Glasgow blocked the path of a van carrying the detainees. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who wants to wrest immigration powers from the United Kingdom government, welcomed the police force's actions and blamed the British government for what she called a "dangerous situation". Video footage showed the two men emerging from the back of a van belonging to Britain's interior ministry, which sets immigration rules for the whole United Kingdom.

  • Company: Ex-Trump lawyer raiding nonprofit for personal use

    Former Trump attorney and self-proclaimed “Kraken releaser” Sidney Powell has told prospective donors that her group, Defending the Republic, is a legal defense fund to protect the integrity of U.S. elections. Dominion Voting Systems claims Powell has raided Defending the Republic's coffers to pay for personal legal expenses, citing her own remarks from a radio interview. The Denver-based voting technology vendor sued Powell and others who spread false claims that the company helped steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump.

  • Buckingham Palace asked a Trump supporter to remove a doctored image of Queen Elizabeth from his campaign bus, a report says

    An unofficial campaign bus known as the "Trump Train" displays a doctored image of Queen Elizabeth II wearing a MAGA hat.

  • Trump lashes out as more than 150 senior Republicans threaten to form new party if GOP doesn’t disown him

    Move came after Liz Cheney lost House leadership role for criticising ex-president’s election lies