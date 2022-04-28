Gasoline Price Gouging Bill to Get Senate Vote, Schumer Says

Ari Natter
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Senate will vote on legislation that would beef up the Federal Trade Commission’s authority to go after gasoline price manipulation, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday, as Democrats seek to tame sky-high gasoline prices that jeopardize their chances of keeping control of Congress after the November election.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bill would require the support of at least 10 Republicans in the evenly divided Senate, an unlikely prospect considering GOP lawmakers blame high fuel prices on Democratic policies. Schumer said moving the legislation to the floor would force Republicans to choose sides between big oil or consumers.

With gasoline prices averaging more than $4 a gallon, the legislative push gives Democrats a chance to shift the spotlight to record oil industry profits and stock buy backs amid accusations of profiteering off of the spike in oil prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We need some real tough oversight,” Schumer said at a press conference alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats. “It’s time for the FTC to roll up its sleeves and drill down on what’s going on at the big oil companies.”

But debate on a bill that would so directly affect consumers risks handing Republicans a high-profile forum in which to batter Democrats on inflation -- a top concern for voters -- in the months before the midterm election.

“Inflation is surging out of control. People are suffering, having to choose between putting food on the table or gas in the car,” Representative Fred Upton of Michigan, a top Republican on a key House energy committee, told Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Thursday. “Republicans have been sounding the alarm.”

The legislation would broaden the authority of the independent consumer protection agency to go after false market information designed to artificially inflate prices and establish a new unit within the FTC devoted to monitoring and analyzing oil, gasoline and other fuel prices, according to a draft summary obtained by Bloomberg News. It would also double the maximum penalty for manipulating wholesale oil markets to $2 million a day.

President Joe Biden has previously asked the FTC to investigate possible illegal conduct in U.S. gasoline markets. But Republican members of the commission have asked for evidence to back up that claim, and analysts have cast doubt on its existence.

“There is little evidence of price gouging or that such an effort would affect prices,” Benjamin Salisbury, director of research at Height Capital Markets, wrote in a research note Wednesday.

The oil industry’s top lobbying group has dismissed the legislative effort as being without merit.

“Repeated in-depth investigations by the FTC have shown that changes in gasoline prices are based on market factors and not due to illegal behavior,” Frank Macchiarola, the group’s senior vice president of policy, said in a statement.

Democrats have few good options to quickly bring down prices at the pump. Biden’s efforts to tap the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, including a record 180 million-barrel release from the emergency oil supply, has so far had a muted effect.

While some Democrats have pushed for a gas tax holiday to temporarily suspend the 18.4-cent federal tax to bring prices at the fuel island, Pelosi, in her remarks Thursday cast doubt on that effort noting their was no guarantee the savings would be passed on to the consumer.

The national average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded was $4.141 as of Wednesday, according to data from auto club AAA.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Democrats to 'go after' oil companies over gasoline prices

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats in Congress, accusing oil companies of gouging and profiteering that has raised gasoline prices, on Thursday promised legislation to allow the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general to go after them. "It would give the FTC and the state AG's increased authority, including civil penalty authority, to go after oil companies and retailers that are gouging their customers and would cover both wholesale and retail sales," House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone told reporters. With opinion polls showing Americans concerned about high prices for energy, food and other consumer goods, Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said legislation to lower retail gasoline prices "is at the very top of our list."

  • To cut gas costs, Democrats to focus on oil company ‘price gouging’

    Democratic leaders in both chambers on Thursday took aim at the nation’s largest oil companies, accusing the industry of adopting “price gouging” tactics that have led directly to the spike in gas prices around the country. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) vowed to move swiftly in the coming weeks…

  • Pelosi and Schumer Discuss Legislative Moves to Cut Gasoline Prices and Tackle Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met to discuss possible legislation to reduce gasoline prices, according to a Democratic aide, as inflation poses an increasing political threat ahead of the midterm election.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgari

  • Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Gets Title Reveal at CinemaCon

    Paramount unveiled the first look at Tom Cruise’s upcoming mission as Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible franchise along with a title reveal: Mission: Impossible 7 — Dead Reckoning Part 1. The news broke during the studio’s CinemaCon presentation inside the Colosseum in Caesars Palace by Cruise himself. But before he did that, Paramount chief […]

  • Analysis-Bitcoin adoption by Central African Republic baffles cryptoverse

    Central African Republic's adoption of bitcoin, while many of the world's largest economies stay wary of it, has puzzled the cryptocurrency world and residents of the gold and diamond-producing country, and prompted caution from the IMF. Using bitcoin, a digital currency that exists on a shared ledger across a global network of computers, to buy and sell goods and services relies on reliable, fast internet and widespread access to computers or smartphones. Yet Central African Republic has internet penetration rates of just 11%, equal to some 550,000 people online last year, the DataReportal website estimates.

  • Tom Cruise Reveals ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Official Title

    Tom Cruise’s seventh globe-trotting journey as Ethan Hunt will be called “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.” Paramount Pictures revealed the tentpole’s official title during its Thursday presentation at CinemaCon, the annual trade show for theater owners. Cruise, who is usually a regular presence at the convention in Las Vegas, wasn’t in attendance. Though […]

  • TotalEnergies Boosts Share Buyback as Profit Jumps Threefold

    (Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE posted a threefold increase in first-quarter adjusted profit and expanded its share buybacks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energ

  • European Gas Drops as Buyers Eye Options to Keep Russian Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe declined as buyers considered options to keep receiving supply from Russia without violating sanctions.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetThe most-widely traded J

  • All options are open for Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys in first round of NFL Draft

    Jerry Jones on the Cowboys’ draft plans: “We should be thinking out of the box. We should be contrarians.”

  • Your Shopping Bill Is About to Get Even Higher. Blame Indonesia’s Palm Oil Ban.

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s palm oil export ban kicked off Thursday in one of the most drastic cases of food protectionism since the war erupted in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponThe top shipper impose

  • Commodity Giant Glencore Says Trading Business Is Booming

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponGlencore Plc’s trading business is headed for another year of bumper profits as the company cashes in on soaring prices and market volatility.Fresh from record ear

  • One by One, Mega Miners Show Why Metals Supply Is Squeezed

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc is the latest giant miner to pare back production forecasts, in what’s turning out to be a difficult start to the year for companies digging up some of the world’s most important raw materials.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureRussia to

  • Chauvin appeals murder conviction for killing George Floyd

    The former Minneapolis police officer found guilty of murder in the killing of George Floyd has appealed his conviction, saying among other things that the jury was intimidated by ongoing sometimes violent protests and prejudiced by excessive pre-trial publicity. Derek Chauvin asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals in a court filing Monday to reverse his conviction, reverse and remand for a new trial in a new venue, or order a resentencing. Last June, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22 1/2 years in prison after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. The EU aims to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas by two-thirds by the end of the year and to zero by the end of 2027, EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni has said. Germany, the EU's largest economy, has announced plans to end its dependence on Russian oil by the close of this year.

  • Root seeks reverse split to shore up stock; CEO eschews bonus

    Root Inc. is asking shareholders to approve a reverse stock split to shore up the share price. Meanwhile, despite qualifying for at least some of his bonus, CEO Alex Timm declined one after a rocky 2021.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Spews Head-Spinning Double Talk To Laura Ingraham

    The embattled far-right House member tried to explain her "Marshall law" text and we're confused.

  • GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn is getting pummeled by a fellow North Carolina Republican for touting benefits from the infrastructure law he voted against

    Cawthorn showed up at an event last month with a $200,000 check of federal funding from the law. He conceded he didn't vote for it.

  • Former Presidents and First Ladies Reunite at Funeral for Madeleine Albright

    Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton all gathered to remember Albright at a memorial service held at the Washington National Cathedral

  • Former CIA Director Warns Of Putin's Next Move In Ukraine

    The Russian president knows his invasion plan has "completely collapsed," said former intelligence chief John Brennan.

  • Swedish PM rejects referendum on possible NATO membership

    Sweden's government does not plan to hold a referendum if its parliament decides to proceed with an application for NATO membership, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Friday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced both Sweden and Finland to review long held beliefs that military neutrality is the best means of ensuring national security, with both countries expected to make a decision in the coming few weeks. Andersson said that a referendum was a "bad idea".