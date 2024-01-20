Gasparilla Children’s Parade: Here’s where to park and which roads are closed

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Roads have been closed in preparation for the 2024 Ashley Children’s Gasparilla Parade Saturday afternoon.

The Children’s Gasparilla Parade was set to begin at noon Saturday, with the Gasparilla Preschooler’s Stroll at 2 p.m. and the Children’s Gasparilla Parade at 4 p.m.

This year’s Grand Marshals are WWE stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, and the community hero will be New York Mets’ first baseman and Tampa native Pete Alonso.

In preparation for the festivities, the city of Tampa announced the following roads would be closed on these days:

Saturday, January 6, 2024 – Saturday, February 3, 2024

Close Bayshore Blvd. Crossovers at DeSoto Ave., Nance Ave., Albany Ave. and Gunby Ave.

Friday, January 19, 2024 @ 10:00 p.m.

Close Bayshore Blvd. Northbound/Southbound from Gandy Blvd. to Platt St./Channelside Drive

Close Davis Islands Bridge off-ramp onto Northbound Bayshore Blvd

Saturday, January 20, 2024 @ 12:01 a.m.

Close Bay-to-Bay Blvd. from Ysabella Ave. to Bayshore Blvd

Saturday, January 20, 2024 @ 9:00 a.m.

Close one Eastbound Lane and one Westbound Lane on Bay-to-Bay Blvd. from MacDill Ave.

to Ysabella Ave. (to accommodate Pedestrian Walkway).

Saturday, January 20, 2024 @ 3:00 p.m.

Close Eastbound Bay-to-Bay Blvd. at MacDill Avenue

Parking availability

With heavy traffic expected, there are some designated parking areas for those who need it. These are:

Pam Iorio Parking Garage (S. Florida Ave & Channelside Dr.)

o 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tampa Convention Center Garage (Tampa St. & Brorein St.)

o Open 24/7

Fort Brooke Garage (Whiting St. between Franklin St. & Florida Ave.)

o 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Whiting St. Garage (N. Morgan St.)

o 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Selmon Expressway Downtown parking lots

o 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

On-street parking meters will be enforced from 8:00 a.m. until midnight

The Jolley Roger Trolley will run on a loop at the intersections of both Platt Street and Bayshore

Boulevard as well as Bay-to-Bay Boulevard and Bayshore Blvd. It will operate from 11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The trolley was said to be free and operates from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

