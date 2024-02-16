Gaston College working to secure future of textile industry

Gaston College was recently named as one part of the North Carolina Textile Innovation and Sustainability Engine.

Becoming part of the engine means the college’s textile departments will work closely with other colleges and organizations across the Southeast to secure a sustainable future for the textile industry.

In a press release, Gaston College described the goal of the engine.

“The Engine aims to disrupt the $96 billion textile industry,” the release said.

According to Molly Hemstreet, a Burke County fiber professional who is also part of the Engine, “We’re thinking about creative disruption, not negative disruption.”

“Not just domestically, but globally this has been a really important industry. It’s important that we keep this industry here, that we stabilize it, and that we create new pathways for workers to be in the industry,” Hemstreet said. “Also more sustainable materials and sustainability is one of the real cornerstones of the industry.”

Using a $15 million grant from the National Science Foundation, which was split among five organizations, the Engine will focus on three core goals.

Those goals include research and development, workforce development and translation to impact or commercialization.

“So in each of those pillars or functions of the engine… We have kind of a long-term goal. So, for research and development, it’s really increasing sustainable products that are in the supply chain and also creating new businesses. We want to create new businesses that are driven by innovation, at least 50 new businesses.”

“For commercialization, we want to really work on converting a lot of the waste in the region, over 200 million pounds of the region’s waste into sustainable products,” she added. “For workforce development we really want to stabilize a lot of the textile jobs here and create growth in that sector as well... So, our hope is like, if you’re in a job in a mill that’s the more secure job or you’re making a product that’s really sustainable for the future of our communities and our planet.”

Gaston College has been named as part of the leadership team for the Engine, and will begin working with others in the program after its official kick-off in March.

The Engine has been approved for a minimum of two years of funding with the possibility of more in the future.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston College working to secure future of textile industry