Gaston County adding to warming shelters for frigid weekend temperatures

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County is adding two additional warming shelters to assist those in need during the frigid temperatures this weekend.

The Gaston EMS station at 700 Eagle Road in Cramerton, and the station at 215 E. Virginia Ave. in Bessemer City. These come in addition to the regular Cold Weather Shelter run by the county and the City of Gastonia at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope, 107 S. Broad St., in Gastonia.

Charlotte homeless shelters expand assistance amid frigid weekend temps

If anyone needs transportation to the cold weather shelter or either of the warming stations, they can call 704-866-3300. Volunteers and meals are needed – those in the community wishing to assist can connect with our team at CSS@GastonGov.com.

