These Gaston County businesses were issued ABC citations in 2023

Some Gaston County establishments were cited by the ABC Commission of North Carolina in 2023.

Some Gaston County establishments were cited by the ABC Commission of North Carolina in 2023.

The commission meets monthly to review allegations of violations by establishments that serve and/or sell alcohol. Those violations are issued and give business owners the option of contesting it, suffer a suspension or pay a fine.

Here are the names of those businesses, the reporting agency, the allegation and compromise offered:

January

Shepp’s Venue, 124 South Street, Gastonia; 30-day suspension, avoided upon payment of $3,000 on charges of (1) maintaining living quarters directly attached to the premises (2) maintaining living quarters directly attached to the premises (3) possessing nontax paid spirituous liquor (4) failing to deface a tax stamp once the spirituous liquor bottle became empty and (5) performing services while or after having consumed alcoholic beverages.

February

Pushti Food Mart, 1322 S. Linwood Road, Gastonia; 15-day suspension, avoided upon payment of $1,500 on charges of (1) possessing a video gaming machine, (2) committing an unlawful act, and (3) maintaining living quarters directly attached to the premises.

Estias Kouzina, 609 N. Main St., Belmont, 6-day suspension, avoided upon payment of $600 on the charge of possessing a spirituous liquor bottle without a tax stamp.

March

Standard Distributors, 1801 Spencer Mountain Road, Gastonia; 8-day suspension, avoided upon payment of $800 on the charge of delivering malt beverages to a retailer who did not hold the proper permit.

September

115 Craft, 115 Main St., McAdenville; 5-day suspension, avoided upon payment of $500 on the charge of possessing or consuming alcoholic beverages in an area of the premises not approved by the Commission.

October

Rusty Rabbit, 104 E. Main St. Dallas; 20-day suspension, avoided upon payment of $2,000 on charges of (1) failing to superintend the premises, (2) failing to deface a tax stamp once the spirituous liquor bottle became empty, (3) possessing a spirituous liquor bottle without a tax stamp and (4) performing services while or after having consumed alcoholic beverages.

November

Double Barrel Saloon, 508 W, Main Ave., Gastonia; 20-day suspension, avoided upon payment of $2,000 on charges of (1) failing to clear tables and counters of all alcoholic beverages by 2:30 am, (2) possessing a spirituous liquor bottle without a tax stamp and (3) failing to superintend the premises.

December

Thirsty Dog, 508 Woodlawn St., Belmont; pay $500 penalty on or before Jan. 5, 2024, and surrender the Mixed Beverages Bar ABC permit on or before Jan. 12, 2024, for cancellation.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: These Gaston County businesses were issued ABC citations in 2023