Gaston County hosts South Central District All District Band Clinic
Stuart W. Cramer High School hosted 350 honor band students last week for the South Central District All District Band Clinic.
High performing band students from 10 counties, including 20 students from Gaston County Schools, were chosen to participate in the clinic, according to a press release.
The students had rehearsals on Friday and Saturday before performances began at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Middle School Concert Band was conducted by Darcy Williams from Stiles Middle School in Leander, Texas. Windy Baird from Down East Middle School in Smyrna conducted the Middle School Symphonic Band.
Tim Hamilton from South Point High School in Belmont conducted the 9-10 High School Band, and Alex Kaminsky, director of bands and associate professor of music at VanderCook College of Music in Chicago, Illinios, conducted the 11-12 High School Band, according to a press release.
Gaston County students who participated in the clinic included:
Tytianna Lipscomb, bass clarinet - York Chester Middle School
Abram Comer, trombone - Cramerton Middle School
Cyrus Baltimore, tuba - Stanley Middle School
Dennis Lopez, tuba - Bessemer City Middle School
Ada Hartge, clarinet - Belmont Middle School
Sofia Parra, bass clarinet - W. C. Friday Middle School Leadership Academy
Erick Rodriguez-Hernandez, contrabass clarinet - W. C. Friday Middle School Leadership Academy
Kate McDaniel, trumpet - Belmont Middle School
Catherine Putnam, horn - W. C. Friday Middle School Leadership Academy
Ayden Kisby-Jones, clarinet - Highland School of Technology
Ashleigh Fox, bass clarinet - East Gaston High School
Caiden McDaniel, horn - Forestview High School
Akela Taylor, percussion - Highland School of Technology
Matthew Loudon, percussion - Highland School of Technology
James Vielkanowitz, bassoon - Forestview High School
Haley Hazen, clarinet - Forestview High School
Ryan Hoellein, clarinet - East Gaston High School
Ethan Snell, trumpet - Forestview High School
Christopher Funderburk, horn - Ashbrook High School
Mattie Grace Branham, tuba - East Gaston High School
This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston County hosts South Central District All District Band Clinic