Gaston County hosts South Central District All District Band Clinic

Tim Hamilton conducts students during the 2024 All-District Clinic Bands in Concert event Saturday morning, Jan. 27, 2024, at Stuart Cramer High School.

Stuart W. Cramer High School hosted 350 honor band students last week for the South Central District All District Band Clinic.

High performing band students from 10 counties, including 20 students from Gaston County Schools, were chosen to participate in the clinic, according to a press release.

The students had rehearsals on Friday and Saturday before performances began at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Middle School Concert Band was conducted by Darcy Williams from Stiles Middle School in Leander, Texas. Windy Baird from Down East Middle School in Smyrna conducted the Middle School Symphonic Band.

Tim Hamilton from South Point High School in Belmont conducted the 9-10 High School Band, and Alex Kaminsky, director of bands and associate professor of music at VanderCook College of Music in Chicago, Illinios, conducted the 11-12 High School Band, according to a press release.

Blake Early plays the tuba during the 2024 All-District Clinic Bands in Concert event Saturday morning, Jan. 27, 2024, at Stuart Cramer High School.

Gaston County students who participated in the clinic included:

Tytianna Lipscomb, bass clarinet - York Chester Middle School

Abram Comer, trombone - Cramerton Middle School

Tytianna Lipscomb, bass clarinet - York Chester Middle School

Cyrus Baltimore, tuba - Stanley Middle School

Dennis Lopez, tuba - Bessemer City Middle School

Ada Hartge, clarinet - Belmont Middle School

Sofia Parra, bass clarinet - W. C. Friday Middle School Leadership Academy

Erick Rodriguez-Hernandez, contrabass clarinet - W. C. Friday Middle School Leadership Academy

Kate McDaniel, trumpet - Belmont Middle School

Catherine Putnam, horn - W. C. Friday Middle School Leadership Academy

Ayden Kisby-Jones, clarinet - Highland School of Technology

Ashleigh Fox, bass clarinet - East Gaston High School

Caiden McDaniel, horn - Forestview High School

Akela Taylor, percussion - Highland School of Technology

Matthew Loudon, percussion - Highland School of Technology

James Vielkanowitz, bassoon - Forestview High School

Haley Hazen, clarinet - Forestview High School

Ryan Hoellein, clarinet - East Gaston High School

Ethan Snell, trumpet - Forestview High School

Christopher Funderburk, horn - Ashbrook High School

Mattie Grace Branham, tuba - East Gaston High School

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston County hosts South Central District All District Band Clinic