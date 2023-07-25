Gaston County K-9 finds 10,000 fentanyl pills inside statue

A K-9 helped find 10,000 fentanyl pills in Gaston County on Monday, police said.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers pulled a car over on Hudson Boulevard near Armstrong Park Road that committed several traffic violations. While the car was stopped, the officer’s K-9 alerted to narcotics inside.

The officer and K-9 searched the car and found a statue inside with 10,000 fentanyl pills. The pills weighed about a kilogram and are worth about $330,000, Gaston County police said.

The driver, Angel Alvarez De Leon, and the passenger, Alfredo Diaz, were both arrested and charged with several counts of trafficking fentanyl. Both men are from Dallas, Texas.

De Leon and Diaz were both given $1 million bonds and are being held at the Gaston County jail.

“The efforts of these officers has prevented the distribution of this dangerous drug, saving countless lives and preventing widespread harm to our community,” police said.

