Gaston County K-9 unit assists in large drug bust

The Gaston County Police Department’s K-9 unit assisted in a large drug bust last week.

Police said in a release that they conducted a traffic stop in the area of W.H. Kiser Road, just outside of High Shoals. The officer’s canine alerted them to a narcotic odor in the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Officers found 141 grams of fentanyl and 29 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle. The investigation then led police to a home in Charlotte, where an additional 148 grams of heroin, 112 grams of fentanyl, and 215 grams of methamphetamine were found.

Jose Hernandez-Sanchez, of Charlotte, was charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine and two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, according to police.

Hernandez-Sanchez is now being held at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on a $250,000 bond.

No other information has been released.

