Gaston County leaders hope to avoid testifying in trial involving Confederate monument

Gaston County commissioners filed a motion to avoid having to testify in a trial to remove a controversial Confederate monument that sits at the front door of the courthouse.

Prior to this move, commissioners have been heavily involved with what happens to the monument.

If the judge approves this motion, commissioners may not have to testify in the trial to try to have the monument removed, even though their names appear on the lawsuit.

The chair of the board said commissioners will not comment about pending litigation.

The NAACP is one of a handful of groups fighting in court to have the monument moved from the front doors of the courthouse.

NAACP President Chris Thomasson said he watched as commissioners selected a council of citizens who were supposed to decide if the monument would be removed.

They voted to remove it but commissioners didn’t follow through when the Son of Confederate Veterans refused to accept their monument.

Thomasson said the suit would force commissioners to speak in court about their intentions for the monument.

“We as voters deserve to know,” he said.

Then he learned about the motion filed by the county attorney.

The motion asks that a judge to determine that commissioners cannot be compelled to testify about their actions, intentions, and motives with respect to their decision.

County attorney Brad Overcash said he couldn’t talk much about the motion filed.

“Oftentimes in cases, instances like this, some type of agreement can be worked out. We will see what happens in this case,” Overcash said.

The motion clearly seeks to prevent one-on-one interviews with commissioners, the first thing plaintiff’s attorneys wanted to do when a judge decided their suit was headed to trial.

A judge must still rule on the motion.

Thomasson said the commissioners’ actions will be listed in court whether or not they are deposed or take the stand.

The suit may go to court as soon as next spring.

