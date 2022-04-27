Gaston County man convicted in crossbow killing

Joyce Rick

Mike Rick tried to convince jurors at his murder trial he stumbled in the dark, causing a crossbow to misfire in a freak accident that killed a woman he didn't intend to harm.

The jury didn't believe him.

Rick, 51, originally from Mount Holly, was convicted on Wednesday of first-degree murder in the death of Joyce Rick, who he shot with a crossbow on May 4, 2019, outside a home on Harmony Trail southeast of Gastonia. Prosecutors said that he was trying to kill his girlfriend, Melinda Robinson, over supposedly stolen money, when he shot Joyce. Mike Rick and Joyce Rick were once related by marriage.

Some of Joyce Rick's family members were in the courtroom as a court clerk read the guilty verdict aloud. They seemed to collectively gasp. Two women began to cry.

Superior Court Judge Tommy Davis sentenced Rick to a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Joyce Rick's son, Thomas Rick, spoke brokenly as he told the court of what it was like waking up on May 5, 2019, to the news that his mother was dead.

"It was a total nightmare," he said. "We've been living the same nightmare, waiting on closure" for the last three years.

"Regardless of the mistakes she made, it didn't change the way I felt for her and how much I loved her," he said, speaking through tears.

But Thomas Rick also empathized with Mike Rick's family. Mike's mother, Janet Pate, was sitting in the courtroom too, tears in her eyes as she listened.

Thomas Rick said that he feels there has been "equal pain on both sides" during the trial, and he said he felt sorry for Mike's family.

"I know this is tough for them," but it's tough "for our family also," he said.

Billy Rick, Joyce's other son, said that when he received a 4 a.m. telephone call with the news that his mother was dead, he was first told that she had died in a wreck. He soon learned that wasn't true.

"She wasn't perfect, but she was still our mom," and her death has left a void in the family, he said in court.

The case against Mike Rick was straightforward.

In her closing statements, Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Hamlin highlighted text messages Mike Rick sent, which she said showed that Rick went to the home on Harmony Trail intending to kill.

From around 6:30 p.m. until about 11:30 p.m., Rick sent angry text messages to a mutual acquaintance, threatening to kill Robinson, Hamlin said.

At one point, he wrote, "I'm going to kill her ass."

In another, he said, "I'm going to kill her and I'm going to take as many [expletive] as I can."

In yet another, he wrote, "God forgive me for what I'm about to do," Hamlin said.

Around midnight, Rick went to a gas station. He was captured on surveillance footage in Joyce Rick's car with her cooling body in the seat beside him.

Rick later went with Robinson to Lake Wylie, where they abandoned Joyce's car, with her body inside.

Robinson claims Rick threatened her life, and Rick blamed Robinson, saying that it was her idea to flee and abandon Joyce's body.

Assistant District Attorney Deborah Gulledge said that Robinson, the prosecution's star witness, was corroborated by others who testified. In accusing him of murder, Gulledge said, Robinson implicated herself as an accessory to the crime, as she admitted that she went with him after he shot Joyce Rick.

If she had stuck to Rick's claim that the shooting was an accident, Gulledge said, it would have been better for her.

"She got up here and admitted to the things she had done," Gulledge said.

Rick's defense attorney, Larry Hoyle, tried to chip at Robinson's credibility, telling the jury that Robinson had multiple opportunities to tell someone she was a hostage, but she didn't. Instead, the two were captured together at a home outside of Stanley more than a week after Joyce Rick's death.

Furthermore, Robinson waited until she herself had been charged with a felony until she spoke to police, despite telling the jury that she was relieved when police captured them, Hoyle said.

"If her life was a landscape, it would be a junkyard. It wouldn't be the Garden of Eden," he added.

After Rick's sentencing, his mother approached Billy Rick in tears, and they embraced.

"Thank you for thinking of me," she said through tears. "I'm so sorry."

Joyce Rick's niece, Melissa Nolen, said in an interview that Mike Rick deserves to be incarcerated.

Still, she said, she feels they'll never truly know what happened the night of Joyce Rick's death.

Reporter Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or at kfohner@gannett.com.

James Michael Rick talks with his attorney Larry Hoyle during his trail Monday morning, April 25, 2022, at the Gaston County Courthouse.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston County man convicted in crossbow killing