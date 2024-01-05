Gaston County mother gets justice after new NC law takes leads to sentencing related to daughter’s death

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — People who loved 16-year-old Abigail Saunderson described her as a light — someone who was always happy and would never anyone be unhappy.

Her 2022 fentanyl poisoning death took family and friends by surprise. But on Thursday they were celebrating after learning the people responsible will be in prison.

“I started going through all of these photos and seeing her,” Abi’s mother Tracy Saunderson-Ross said. “And, you know, this is the portion of summer photos. You can see how happy she always was. Everybody loved Abi.”

There’s some relief for the family after more than a year of fighting for justice.

A judge this week sentenced a drug dealer — 24-year-old Deontae Miller — for his role in her death. His guilty plea to death by distribution earned him at least three years in prison.

“We did it. And I know she was guiding me,” Saunderson-Ross said. “I know she didn’t want her boyfriend to go to jail. That’s not even. We’re going to take Nick completely out of the picture. I know she wouldn’t have wanted that, but it was the evidence that was put in there.”

Nineteen-year-old Nicholas Ivey was Abi’s boyfriend. He’s getting prison time for giving her the painkiller he got from Miller.

“As far as the (district attorney) goes, I know he didn’t want to die,” she said.

Recent adjustments to North Carolina law mean anyone providing certain drugs leading to a drug death can be prosecuted for second-degree murder. That’s whether they received money or shared the substance freely.

“North Carolina needs to step it up because it does matter where you die,” Saunderson-Ross said. “You’ve got South Carolina. That’s 30-plus years for the same exact charge. We were just noticing in court that they carry around this sentencing book. You killed my daughter. End of story. It should be a much bigger sentence. It was four-to-six years; that is definitely not enough for the murder of someone for giving them illicit drugs.”

Now Saunderson-Ross plans to keep her daughter’s memory alive with her foundation, Abi’s Angels Fighting Fentanyl. It would assist victims’ families, educate teenagers about illegal drugs and make sure schools have the overdose-countering drug Narcan for students.

“If they overdose in school, not even the nurse has it,” he said. “They have to wait for EMT and fire department to get there, to have Narcan to save a student. That’s not cool.”

Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page says he has been working with area police and deputies to treat every call of an overdose as a homicide.

They say it would take a little more work,” Page said. “But they believe the change in the law will lead to more filed cases — and more people thinking twice about pushing fentanyl-laced products in the area.

