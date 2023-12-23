Gaston County PD arrests 14 people in multi-day warrant roundup

WSOCTV.com News Staff
The Fugitive Apprehension and Suspect Tracking (FAST) team at the Gaston County Police Department did a multi-day warrant roundup for drug traffickers and their partners.

In total, 14 wanted individuals were arrested. Those apprehended had more than 50 warrants combined.

The FAST team include members from the following:

  • Bessemer City Police

  • Cherryville Police

  • Dallas Police

  • Lowell Police

  • North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole

  • Gaston County Police Department

The team’s goal is to apprehend individuals with warrants having to do with drug trafficking, violent crimes, and people who have previously been arrested for a crime.

