Gaston County police arrest suspect wanted for attempted murder in South Carolina

Police in Gaston County say a suspected shooter from South Carolina who had been wanted for months is now in custody.

The Gaston County Police Department said on Friday that officers had arrested Benjamin Drake Green on Wednesday in an area outside of Cherryville.

Green was wanted for attempted first-degree murder out of York County, according to the police department.

Green allegedly shot at someone more than 12 times while chasing them around a driveway in November, authorities said.

Channel 9 reported in early February when the York County Sheriff’s Office asked people to be on the lookout for Green. The Gaston County Police Department said a tip from a concerned citizen led to Green’s arrest.

Police and the U.S. Marshals took Green into custody, and he was taken to the Gaston County Jail. The police department said he’s pending extradition back to South Carolina.

