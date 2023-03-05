A man and woman are dead following an apparent murder suicide in a rural area between Bessemer City and Cherryville.

Emergency workers were called to the 400 block of Mountain Meadows Drive at 5:52 a.m. Saturday in regard to a shooting. When emergency workers arrived the found a man and a woman dead inside the home.

Police say the man shot the woman before killing himself. The couple was recently estranged, according to police.

The area where the incident took place is off the Dallas Cherryville Highway, north of Bessemer City.

Police lights

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston County Police investigate apparent murder suicide