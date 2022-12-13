Police remain on the scene at a home on Cindy Lane Tuesday evening after a child died as a result of the shooting .

A child has died from a gunshot wound in Gaston County.

Gaston County Police responded to the 100 block of Cindy Lane, off Hickory Grove Road between McAdenville and Mount Holly, at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in regard to a shooting.

The child died as a result of the shooting.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston County Police investigate fatal shooting death of child