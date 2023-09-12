Gaston County police look for car connected to drive-by shooting

New video shows the moments someone shot into a Mount Holly home while people were inside.

Gaston County police said on Wednesday a gray Honda Civic drove by the home on Peppertree Drive multiple times.

At one point, someone fired shots out of the sunroof.

Two people were inside at the time, but they weren’t hurt.

A neighbor said she is going to be more cautious.

“We’re not letting our kids go outside,” said Clara Morales. “We’re going directly inside. We put extra batteries in our cameras. We put new cameras up. We’re locking the doors. You know, just taking extra precautions.”

Police are still looking for the Civic and want to talk to at least two people they believe were inside the car.

