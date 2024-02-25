Gaston County Police officer hospitalized in fatal wreck while responding to a shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died and an officer was hospitalized during a wreck while responding to a shooting near Bessemer City, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

The officer was responding to a shooting around 10 p.m. on Saturday that happened in the 100 block of Davis Road.

The call stated one person was shot and both the victim and suspect were still at the scene.

Officials say a County Police Officer was responding to the incident, with their blue lights and siren on, when the collision occurred near the intersection of West Franklin Boulevard and Webb Street.

The crash took place about seven miles away from the shooting the officer was responding to.

The Gastonia Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident, and the Gaston County Police Department is conducting an internal review of the crash.

