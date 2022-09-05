Gaston County Police officers return fire at man accused of holding person at gunpoint

A Gastonia man who reportedly shot at Gaston County Police suffered minor injuries when officers returned fire on him Sunday afternoon in southwestern Gaston County.

Matthew Curtis Buford, 33, of 900 Junius St., was booked into Gaston County Jail at 12:03 a.m. Monday under a $1 million bond after being treated and released from CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He faces a total of nine charges including four counts of attempted first-degree murder and assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Gaston County Police were called to the 4000 block of Stoney Oaks Drive around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in response to a call stating an unknown person was holding a gun to their father's head in a garage of a residence, according to police.

The person left the area and police used a K9 unit to track the suspect. During the track, the K9 team located a rifle and bag hidden. As officers continued their search, the K9 unit alerted on an abandoned car in the immediate area.

At this point, the suspect fired multiple times upon the K9 Unit and three police officers. Officers returned fire, striking the suspect, according to police.

The suspect complied with the officers’ commands. Officers then rendered immediate medical aid. The suspect was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released. No officers were injured during the incident, according to police.

Officers had first been called to the area at 11:32 a.m. Sunday in reference to a vehicle left abandoned on private property.

When Gaston County Police Officers arrived at the earlier incident, a silver Lincoln Town Car was located off of a private roadway. The vehicle appeared to have been wrecked and was stuck down a slight embankment. Officers checked the area for the driver or any passengers. No one was located. A loaded assault style rifle was observed in the car. County Police processed the vehicle and recovered the unsecured weapon for public safety. The vehicle was towed from the property, according to police.

A second call was placed by at approximately 3:23 p.m. to Gaston County Communications. The reporting person stated they heard gunshots and saw a suspicious subject in the same area where the vehicle was previously located. Officers responded back to the area. A search was conducted but no one was located.

Police ask that anyone with information pertinent to the investigation to call Detective J.P. Brienza at the Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320. Information can also be reported through Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. Information leading to the arrest of involved parties can result in a reward up to $1,000.

