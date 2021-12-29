Gaston County Police search for missing Dallas woman

Day

The Gaston County Police are searching for a Dallas woman who was reported missing by her family on Monday, Dec. 27.

Police describe Kathie Carleen Day, 50, as being 5-feet 4-inches tall with blond hair and green eyes. Family members have told police officers that they have not seen or had contact with Day since Friday, Dec. 3.

Day was leaving her residence on Lantana Drive while driving a white 2015 BMW-X5 SUV, with North Carolina registration plate RAY-1570.

The Gaston County Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding Day's whereabouts contact Officer J.C. Pullen at 704-866-3320 or 704-866-3300.

