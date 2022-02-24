Gaston County Police search for missing man

Chad Lawrence Elmore, 42, was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a camouflage hat.

Gaston County Police are searching for a reported missing man who was last seen on Jan. 30, 2022, near Capps Road in the area of Bessemer City.

Police describe Chad Lawrence Elmore, 42, as being 5 feet 6inches tall with brown hair, green eyes and a distinctive spider tattoo on his neck. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a camouflage hat.

Gaston County Police request that anyone with information regarding Elmore's whereabouts contact Detective Hanline at 704-866-3377.

