Gaston County Police seek help finding missing man

Gaston County Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 65-year-old man who has not been seen in a week.

Gerald Milton Kirkpatrick was last seen by his family on Jessica Lane in Dallas on June 22, 2022, driving a 2002 white Mercedes-Benz C240 with NC registration plate HBK-4881.

Police describe him as a Black male standing 6 feet 1 and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

If you see Kirkpatrick or have any information regarding his location, please contact Detective M. Rheinson with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or call 911.

