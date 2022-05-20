Gaston County Police stop trafficking of synthetic opioid used as elephant tranquilizer

A citizen of Mexico will spend eight years in a U.S. federal prison related to his arrest in Gaston County two years ago and subsequent conviction for the trafficking of a drug often combined with heroin, but legally used to tranquilize elephants and other large mammals.

The drug carfentanil can lead to unintentional overdoses because of its strength, warns the DEA. Carfentanil is more than 10,000 times stronger than morphine and 100 times stronger than fentanyl, according to the DNA.

The presence of carfentanil in illicit drug markets causes grave concern because it can lead to overdoses not only be its users, but also first responders and police, according to the DEA.

Miguel Angel Gonzalez-Perez, also known as Fernando Contreras Gonzalez, 54, of Mexico, was sentenced May 18 to 97 months in prison and three years of supervised release for trafficking carfentanil, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 1, 2020, Gaston County Police conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle Gonzalez-Perez was driving. Over the course of the traffic stop, law enforcement found more than 2 kilograms of carfentanil hidden in a shoebox inside the vehicle.

The approximate street value of the carfentanil seized is $175,000. Court records show that Gonzalez-Perez had traveled to Atlanta to obtain the carfentantil and was headed back to Western North Carolina when he was intercepted by law enforcement.

On Nov. 16, 2021, Gonzalez-Perez pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute carfentanil and aiding and abetting.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston Police stop trafficking of opioid used as elephant tranquilizer