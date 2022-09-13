Gaston County Schools defied state guidance to implement new payroll system

Jeff Booker

Gaston County Schools went live with its troublesome payroll system against state recommendations, according to a state representative.

Rep. Kelly Hastings, R-Gaston, said in a statement that he was contacted hundreds of times about the payroll issues in Gaston County, which have plagued the district since the new system was implemented in January.

Gaston County was the first district to implement the system, which was provided by Oracle, but it will eventually be used throughout the state.

The new system was implemented as part of the School Business System Modernization project that the General Assembly enacted into law and began funding in the 2017 budget, Hastings said.

The state developed the specs for what a school business IT platform should look like and is paying the costs of the transition for the school districts that implement the new system.

The program is not mandatory, however, and Gaston County chose to go live with the new system "against the recommendations" of the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, Hastings said.

At a meeting on Tuesday night, Gaston County Schools Superintendent Jeff Booker said that Gaston County Schools' previous payroll system was around 30 years old, and school district leaders didn't want to be "having a conversation about how we didn't do anything."

"And so what we've encountered is like any business system, conversion there are likely to be issues," Booker said.

A teacher, Diane Gibson, asked Booker if the issue was a Gaston County problem, or whether it had to do with the support from CherryRoad Technologies, an online support vendor who is aiding in the transition.

Booker dodged the question, instead saying that he is focusing on solving the problem, not pointing at who is responsible.

"What I know is that at 2:30 in the morning, 4:30 in the morning, on those calls. I see CherryRoad representatives, I see county representatives, I may see state representatives, all trying to work to try and get the files corrected," he said. "So, for me, this is about solving problems, not about trying to say who hasn't done what, because if we don't work together, it's not going to cause anything positive for anyone."

Gibson asked if outstanding issues have been corrected since the last payroll cycle.

"We are continuing to work on outstanding issues," Booker said.

"OK, so that would be no?" Gibson said.

Gibson asked if there is a timeline for when the problems with payroll might be resolved.

"Yeah, our timeline would be immediate," Booker said, adding that each problem is different and updates to the software can cause additional problems.

"And I understand that if I'm the person that's owed $1, I don't understand that answer, but I can say that the resources are being put to try and do it the best that they can," Booker said.

Booker also said that the district is working to transfer staff money to the state retirement system. Although money had been withheld from employee paychecks, starting in April, the money had not gone into the state system, causing some teachers to worry about their retirement.

The file for April the district tried to upload to the state system had errors and the file was rejected numerous times, the district has said.

However, the April file has finally been accepted, and May has been submitted, Booker said. Once that file is accepted, the district will submit payments for June, July and August, which will make it current.

"It's our understanding in talking with the administrators of the fund that you're not losing interest during that time because the state doesn't post that interest but on an annual basis," Booker said.

Reporter Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or at kfohner@gannett.com.

