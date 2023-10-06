Gaston County uses new law to hold suspects without bond

Gaston County had its first use of a new law that’s designed to make people safer, but some defense attorneys say it violates the rights of people presumed to be innocent.

It’s called the pretrial integrity provision, and it allows judges to hold defendants without bond in a much wider range of cases. Before the new law took effect this week, it was generally only people facing murder charges who were held without bond.

Now, there are 17 other charges that people can be held without bond for. (See the full list at the bottom of this article.)

That includes the charge that put John Sagesse in jail. He was charged with four robberies in three days in Gastonia; police said he committed three of them just hours apart on Monday.

A judge charged him under the new law this week.

“Hopefully there is a victim out there in our community that feels a little safer tonight,” said Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page.

Page said this case is why the new law was put in place.

“We can make pretty certain that someone is going to stay behind bars, especially someone who is a dangerous threat to the community,” Page told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon.

Defense attorney Colin McWhirter says the law punishes people who are presumed to be innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

“There are many people who are charged with crimes and then later on they are found not guilty,” McWhirter said to Lemon.

He believes some people will use that as grounds to have the law challenged and overturned in court.

“I think the legislators had good intentions, but they don’t see the end result,” McWhirter said.

He thinks the result will be strained jails, packed even further with people waiting for a bond hearing.

Page said his office is preparing to combat that by getting cases to court faster.

“Even when they are held without bond, give them their day in court as fast as we can,” Page said.

The first test of this new law may come this weekend. Under the provision, anyone arrested while on bond can’t get a bond on the new charge until they face an elected judge. That means if someone gets arrested in that situation over the weekend, they have to stay there until Monday.

These are the charges that are eligible to be held without bond under the new law:

First or second degree murder or an attempt to commit first or second degree murder.

First or second degree kidnapping.

First degree forcible rape.

Second degree forcible rape.

Statutory rape of a child by an adult.

First degree statutory rape.

Statutory rape of person who is 15 years of age or younger.

First degree forcible sexual offense.

Second degree forcible sexual offense.

Statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult.

First degree statutory sexual offense.

Statutory sexual offense with a person who is 15 years of age or younger.

Human trafficking.

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Discharging certain barreled weapons or a firearm into occupied property.

First degree burglary pursuant to G.S. 14‑51.

First degree arson pursuant to G.S. 14‑58.

Robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons.

