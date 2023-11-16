Gaston County woman says killing was self-defense

Defendant Valencia McLean stand to move to a seat in front of a video monitor during her trial Thursday morning, Nov. 16, 2023, at the Gaston County Courthouse.

On Sept. 13, 2020, Valencia McLean killed her partner, Willie Breeden, with a gunshot to the chest.

That is undisputed.

But this week, McLean stands trial on a charge of first-degree murder, and at the heart of the case is why she did it.

McLean, according to one of her defense attorneys, Joshua Kellough, began dating Breeden, 33, in 2016. By 2017, the two were living together and expecting a child, but their relationship had also begun to deteriorate. Fights began to escalate into domestic abuse, Kellough said, and more than once McLean's son called 911, reporting physical violence and threats to his mother's life.

In 2019, Breeden shot McLean in the leg with an AR15 style rifle. He was charged, but McLean later issued a statement to the public defender's office saying that Breeden had been cleaning a gun and tried to show her how to operate the weapon when it fired.

On Sept. 13, 2020, the two had been fighting, and verbal abuse and threats escalated into physical violence, Kellough said.

McLean got her gun, and as Breeden came at her, she shot him, Kellough said.

Prosecutors, however, tell a different story of how Breeden died.

Essentially, Assistant District Attorney Deborah Gulledge said, McLean provoked Breeden into physically abusing her so that she would have the marks that would allow her to later claim that she was defending herself when she shot him. Gulledge said that Breeden was unarmed when he died, McLean knew he didn't have access to his gun, and he was sitting at the top of a flight of stairs when she shot and killed him.

Another woman later told police that McLean said that she knew how to push Breeden's buttons, and she knew if she wanted to claim she was defending herself, she had to have marks of physical abuse. Gulledge said that McLean "set up" a situation that allowed her to shoot Breeden, and that the shooting was a result of a longstanding grudge, not self-defense as McLean said.

"Under the law, this killing was not justified," Gulledge said.

The trial, which began this week, is expected to last around two weeks.

