Gaston man charged with two counts of attempted murder in Wagener

Apr. 19—A Gaston man was arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting in Wagener on Jan. 27.

Christopher B. Reeder, 44, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and failure to stop for a blue light.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 27, Aiken County deputies responded to 200 block of Jeffcoat Road after a 911 caller advised his house had been shot at, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken county Sheriff's Office.

Deputies saw an SUV sitting in front of the victim's house and when the suspect saw police, he fled the scene, according to the report.

Two bullet holes were found on the outside of the home and one bullet was retrieved from inside of the home, according to police.