Gaston man indicted in infant son's death, denies allegations

A Gastonia father was indicted on charges that he killed one of his twin sons and abused the other.

Robert Ahmaad Middleton Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

He is accused of killing his son, Deville Ahmaad Middleton, who was less than a year old, and abusing Deville's twin, Davale Ahmaad Middleton.

According to Middleton's arrest warrant, between June 8 and June 21 of 2020, Middleton is alleged to have fractured Deville’s skull, causing hemorrhaging in the baby's brain and leading to his death.

Middleton has denied the allegations.

'I'm in the dark': Father seeks answers in teen's death

“All I’m saying is, … I can actually guarantee you, 100 percent prove to you that I did not kill my kid or abuse him in any way,” he said in court in 2020.

Including Middleton, the grand jury issued a total of 209 bills of indictment on Monday.

The grand jury in Gaston County meets every two weeks. During their meetings, prosecutors present evidence that those under investigation have committed a crime, and if the grand jury feels there is enough evidence of a crime for a case to move forward, they issue an indictment.

A grand jury must return a true bill of indictment for a case to move toward trial.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia father indicted in baby son's death, denies allegations