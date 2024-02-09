Gaston police departments help charge 16 with sex crimes against children

Gaston County Police Chief Stephen Zill speaks during a press conference about Operation Winter Guardian Friday afternoon, Feb. 9, 2024, at the Gaston County Police Department.

Sixteen people have been arrested for allegedly soliciting, sexually exploiting or abusing children.

The arrests were part of Operation Winter Guardian, according to a press conference held in Gastonia Friday afternoon.

Operation Winter Guardian included 44 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies working together as part of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Operation Winter Guardian was a two-part initiative by the NCICAC, primarily during the week of Jan. 8 to 12, according to a press release.

“One phase of the operation consisted of law enforcement investigators acting in an undercover capacity online and participating in chats with individuals seeking to meet juveniles for sexual activity,” the release said.

Some of them individuals then traveled to a location in Gaston County to meet the person they believed to be a child to engage in sex acts.

The second phase of the operation involved investigators executing search warrants at several locations throughout the state that were identified as distribution points where child sexual exploitation images were shared, according to the release.

“Protecting the children of our community is my highest priority," Gaston County Police Chief Stephen Zill said. "I take immense pride in the tireless work of our detectives and the collaborative partnerships developed with local police, county, state and federal agencies to pursue individuals who seek to take advantage of our children."

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is a nationally coordinated effort of 61 regional task forces dedicated to investigating, prosecuting and responding to internet crimes against children. In North Carolina, the NC State Bureau of Investigation’s Computer Crimes Unit leads the NCICAC Task Force, consisting of more than 250 agencies across the state.

“People who prey on the vulnerability of children should expect to be held accountable for their actions and operations like this underscore our commitment to ensuring that happens,” said Kyle Burns, acting special agent in charge for HSI Charlotte, which covers North and South Carolina. “Protecting children from predators that seek to exploit them is one of the most important missions for HSI, and we are fully committed to working with our law enforcement partners to identify, investigate and prosecute those involved in this heinous crime.”

According to the press release, at least five children were identified and safeguarded from ongoing sexual abuse.

SBI Special Agent in Charge Kevin Roughton speaks during a press conference about Operation Winter Guardian Friday afternoon, Feb. 9, 2024, at the Gaston County Police Department.

Individuals who have been arrested are:

Gabriel John Yager, Apex, 23, seven counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Hunter Ray Fesperman, Hertford, 21, four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Larry Ray Haskins, Lenoir, 34, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Jubonte Stevenson, New Bern, 36, first-degree statutory sex offense

Jonathan Paul Swiney, Asheboro, 43, second-degree child sexual exploitation of a minor

Scott Thomas Wallace, Wilmington, 54, three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Johnathan Cody McCall, Swansboro, 36, 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Jamie Tucker, Louisburg, 40, six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of secret peeping and one count each of manufacture schedule VI, possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for drug distribution.

Nicholas Tyler Banks, Burnsville, 22, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, failure to inform of new online identifier and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Darryl Edwin Foley, Garner, 34, seven counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and two counts of first-degree statutory rape

Carmen Delia Foley, Garner, 31, 13 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and two counts of aid and abetting first-degree statutory rape

Lance Skipper, Zebulon, 40, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Barry Glenn Swinson, Randleman, 74, indecent liberties and solicitation of a child by computer for sex act

David Anthony Roux, Charlotte, 35, indecent liberties

Neal David Wilfong, Cleveland, 78, indecent liberties

Zachary Dean Williams, Wadesboro, 27, indecent liberties and solicitation of a child by computer for sex act

“The District Attorney’s Office is firmly committed to holding all sexual predators accountable and will work tirelessly with our law enforcement to make our community a safer place to live,” Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page said.

Homeland Security Investigations Acting Special Agents in Charge Kyle Burns speaks during a press conference about Operation Winter Guardian Friday afternoon, Feb. 9, 2024, at the Gaston County Police Department.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston police departments help charge 16 with child sex crimes