Gaston County Police are conducting a criminal investigation after a person was killed near Stanley.

At 2:13 a.m., Gaston County Police responded to the area of Brentwood Lane near Stanley in reference to a request for assistance from the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office.

“This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no known danger to the community, a press release from police said Saturday morning.

As of Saturday afternoon, police have not released the name of the person killed or how they died, though the subject of the email sent to media said, "Gaston County Police Investigate Fire and Shooting."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Investigators ask that anyone with information contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston Police investigating Saturday morning death