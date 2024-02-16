Gastonia apartment buildings under new ownership

A 150-unit apartment building in Gastonia is under new ownership.

Hudson Valley Property Group announced last week that the apartments were included in a large-scale acquisition in which they purchased several properties across Maryland in addition to the Village Square Apartments near Union Road and Wellons Drive in Gastonia.

According to a press release from the company, new ownership means new improvements to the property.

“HVPG is planning approximately $13M of initial renovations across the five properties that will encompass a variety of holistic improvements, including site infrastructure upgrades and a number of in-unit bathroom, kitchen and apartment safety improvements as needed to ensure adherence to HVPG's community standards,” the release said.

Village Square Apartments, located at 1400 Paige Court in Gastonia, were recently acquired by Hudson Valley Property Group.

The properties acquired were already affordable housing developments previously, and HVPG said it is working with the U.S. Housing and Urban Development, Fannie Mae and other organizations to make sure the properties remain affordable.

“As part of this preservation transaction, we secured a new HUD project-based Section 8 HAP contract that covers 100% of units at Village Square and locked in the long-term affordability of the property for decades to come,” the release said.

According to Jennifer Cullen, a spokeswoman for HVPG, the new ownership also comes with new management.

A third-party property management group will take over the site.

Specific upgrades to the Gastonia property will include, “unit upgrades as needed, sitewide safety improvements, community space upgrades and security enhancements,” Cullen said.

Applicants must meet certain requirements to be considered for housing at Village Square.

“For Village Square specifically, HUD provides subsidy to the property in the form of a project-based Section 8 HAP contract which ensures income-qualified residents pay no more than 30% of their income towards rent,” Cullen said. “All units at Village Square are subject to a HUD project-based Section 8 HAP contract and residents must income-qualify in accordance with this subsidy program.”

Village Square Apartments, located at 1400 Paige Court in Gastonia, will be seeing some upgrades while under new management.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia apartment buildings under new ownership