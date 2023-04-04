Gastonia apartments shot in apparent drive-by, neighbors say

Neighbors are on edge after bullets pelted a Gastonia apartment Monday night.

Witnesses said they saw 16 shell casings that were the result of an apparent drive-by. They said the shots were fired from the street at about 10 p.m., and shell casings were scattered all over the road.

Gaston County reporter Ken Lemon spoke to neighbors Tuesday about what happened. They showed him a piece of brick chipped by bullets that hit this home and two others on Osceola Street. Lemon learned the 63-year-old woman who lives inside the home was asleep when shots rang out.

Police said the bullets damaged three homes but most of them went into one apartment. Lemon counted 10 shots into that apartment and the one beside it. Police said the shots hit a third house nearby.

Neighbors told Lemon they have no idea why anyone would fire at the 63-year-old woman’s home. They said she is quiet and keeps to herself.

Lemon talked to one neighbor who was clearly shaken but didn’t want her face shown.

“She was completely torn up because a lot of times, she sleeps in her living room. And if she had been in her living room, they would have shot here where her couch and everything is,” she said.

Police were able to quickly make an arrest in the case: 21-year-old Te’nice Lattimore is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

