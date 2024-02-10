Gastonia dad wins lottery, uses winnings to buy family home

A man from Gastonia walked into a convenience store for a drink and left with enough cash to buy a home.

Joshua Ramsey said he had a gut feeling to buy a $5 scratch-off ticket at Mike’s Food Store on South York Road.

“Something was just telling me to get that ticket.,” Ramsey said. “I’m sure glad I did.”

The scratch-off game had just debuted in February, and Ramsey won the first top prize.

“I started shaking all over,” he recalled. “It’s one of those experiences you’ll never forget.”

He took home more than $178,000 from the $250,000 win and said he’s using that money to buy a home for his family.

“This is life-changing for us,” Ramsey said.

He’s also hoping to buy a car.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says there’s still 9 top prizes of $250,000 to be claimed.

