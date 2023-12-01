Gastonia’s first Black mayor, Walker E. Reid III, dies. The ‘spirit to serve’ drove him

Walker E. Reid III, a longtime Gastonia political figure who became the city’s first Black mayor, died Thursday. He was 66.

During his public service career, Reid was revered for serving on numerous boards and commissions with interests ranging from civic, youth, and education to faith-based organizations. Reid said on his 2023 campaign website he lived in Gastonia because it was “the only place that I’ve lived and wanted to be.”

He could be found everywhere, from the Gaston Boys and Girls Club to the ribbon-cutting ceremonies of business grand openings and refurbished city entities.

“Mayor Reid was a pioneer and a compassionate leader who was truly passionate about our city, its residents, newcomers, and those who would experience new beginnings in the future,” the city said in a statement. “He was the city of Gastonia’s first elected African American mayor, whose career spanned nearly three decades in public service.”

Reid grew up in Gastonia, attending Hunter Huss High School before studying Fire Science and Technology at Gaston College.

He later became an assistant fire marshal in Mecklenburg County and a firefighter in Gastonia. He spent 22 years serving as mayor pro tem and city councilor before being elected as the city’s first African-American mayor in 2017. Reid was re-elected to a four-year term in 2019.

In November, Reid lost in the mayoral race to Republican challenger Richard Franks. His campaign slogan was “Reid Indeed.”

Current Gastonia Ward 4 Councilman Charles Odom, who had known Reid since their days as members of the deacon board and choir at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church decades ago, said the mayor was motivated to run for the city’s top spot to continue a mission to serve, not pursue power.

“Walker felt like it was a call from God to serve,” Odom told The Charlotte Observer. “I think it was the spirit to serve that drove him the most. It was to serve mankind and those who were in need.”

In 2021, Reid was honored by the state of North Carolina with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which recognizes civilians “who have a proven record of extraordinary service.” It is the highest civilian honor given by the state.

“The recognition North Carolina’s highest award for service conveys is well deserved for Mayor Reid’s decades-long record as a true public servant and for the many significant contributions he has made throughout those years to our community,”Gaston County Republican state Sen. Kathy Harrington said in a statement at the time.

Online comments following Reid’s death offered appreciation and gratitude for a man described by some as a hero and others as a friend and tireless worker.

In a social media post on Friday morning, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles called Reid “a compassionate civic leader who cared deeply about his constituents.”

U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, a Lincoln County Republican, said Reid “demonstrated the best of Gastonia and the community I grew up in.”

For Shaaron Funderburk, Reid provided support and guidance when she wanted to start a business. Reid, who was never short of sources, helped Funderburk make connections. His advice led to Funderburk founding “Off the Streets,” a transitional housing program for women in Gastonia.

“I would ask my questions; he would explain it and break it down,” she said about her longtime friend of two decades. “He would help me over and over and then make sure I got what I needed.

“He was just that guy. He will be missed.”

Reid is survived by his wife, Doris, and three adult children. Funeral arrangements have not been announced. A cause of death was not disclosed.