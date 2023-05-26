Gastonia man, 72, reported missing; Silver Alert issued

Police are looking for a 72-year-old man who was reported missing from Gastonia.

Police said Leonard George Cummings was last seen leaving Windsong Court in Gastonia. He is believed to have dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Cummings is described as 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 180 pounds. He has long gray hair and hazel eyes. Authorities said he may walk with a limp.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gaston County Communication Center at 704-866-3300.

No further information was released.

