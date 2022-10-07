Gastonia man accused of killing woman and her son in South Carolina

A 45-year-old Gastonia man faces two counts of murder in the deaths of a mother and son in York County, South Carolina.

York County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Paul Eugene Bumgardner on Thursday, Oct. 6 just before 8 p.m. on Thursday at his home in Gastonia without incident.

Bumgardner also faces charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and first-degree burglary.

Officers suspect Bumgardner of fatally shooting 71-year-old Betty Reynolds and her 40-year-old son, Barry Reynolds, at their home on the 900 block of Saddle Bridge Road near Fort Mill on Sept. 27. Officers discovered their bodies while doing a wellness check at the residence, according to a release from York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

"The outstanding and diligent work by our team to develop this person as a suspect and get him into custody in nine days is admirable," said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson in a statement released by his office.

Bumgardner is being held in Gaston County while awaiting extradition to York County. Gaston County Police and Gastonia Police assisted in the arrest, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

