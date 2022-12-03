Gastonia man accused of killing woman Friday night

A 33-year-old woman is dead and a 22-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge after a shooting inside a Gastonia home Friday night.

Gastonia Police were called to the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive, near Shannon Bradley Road at 9:36 p.m. in regard to a shooting.

When police arrived they found 33-year-old Megan Michelle Tate, of 1100 Newcastle Road, Gastonia, deceased at the scene.

Gastonia Police charged Shiquan Eleek Ratchford, 22, of 1721 Broadcast St., with first-degree murder, assault by pointing a gun and felon in possession of a handgun. Police arrested Ratchford on the 3100 block of Crescent Lane.

A 22-year-old woman was also present, but apparently was not injured.

GPD has a male in custody and there is no danger to the public.

