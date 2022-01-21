Gastonia man accused of stabbing 67-year-old grandmother multiple times

A 22-year-old Gastonia man stabbed his 67-year-old grandmother multiple times on Wednesday in an attempt to kill her, according to police.

Carmen Rashard Ford stabbed the woman, who self-identifies as his grandmother, in her home on the 1000 block of Holland Avenue, located off North Ramson Street in the Highland community.

Police lights

Gastonia Police officers responded at 4:53 p.m. Wednesday to a reported stabbing at the woman's home. Arriving officers found the woman inside the home suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to police.

The woman was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center suffering with injuries listed as serious.

The woman told officers at the scene that Ford entered her home, stabbed her, and fled.

Gastonia Police officers found Ford walking several blocks away in the area of North Myrtle Street and Ware Avenue.

Police arrested Ford without incident.

Police believe they found the weapon Ford used in the stabbing at the time of his arrest.

The woman's injuries appear non life-threatening, according to Gastonia Police.

Ford was booked into Gaston County Jail without bond at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, without bond on a charged of attempted first-degree murder. A judge assigned him a $500,000 bond after a first court appearance Thursday.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia man accused of trying to kill 67-year-old grandmother